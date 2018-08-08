Obituaries for Aug. 8, 2018

Robert J. Wiggins

Robert J. “Uncle Bob” Wiggins of Kearny died quietly on the morning of Aug. 3, 2018.

He was 81.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was be celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 7, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Bob was military police in the United States Marine Corp and was a member of the VFW, the Marine Corps League, the Elks, the Friends of the Library and the Arlington Players’ Club Dinner BBQ night all in Kearny. He was a retired foreman from the Kearny Street Department.

Bob loved to travel, especially to the Caribbean Islands, the Jersey Shore and most recently to the woods of Pennsylvania. He was known for his quick wit and love for animals — especially Wheezy, Tito and Moo.

Cherished companion of the late Rita Ballantyne, he is survived by his loving friend Lillian Russell. Brother-in-law of Marge (Radford Wiggins) Johnston, he was the devoted and special uncle of Mark, Noreen, Conor, Madison and Chloe Wiggins. Loving step-father to Diane Riposta and her husband Frank, and Donna Belbey and her husband Kevin, he was the father of Robert Wiggins and brother of the-late Lorraine Haberthur and Charles T. Wiggins.

He is also survived by his grandchildren Annemarie, Frank and Anthony Riposta and Kevin, Ryan and Shaun Belbey.

Uncle Bob also leaves many loving nieces and nephews in the Tom and Bill Haberthur families, Barbara Lynch-Blosse family, Claire Wiggins Korzon family and the families of the-late Margaret “Maggie” Weber, Charlie and John Wiggins and Patti Johnston Edwards.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make a donation to the Arc of Bergen and Passaic counties, in care of the funeral home.

Jacob C. Hahn

Jacob C. Hahn, 58, of Jersey City, died Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Mr. Hahn was born in Kearny and lived most of his life in Harrison before moving to Jersey City 15 years ago.

He was the co-owner of H&K scrap metal with partner Sean Kelly.

Mr. Hahn is survived by his sister, Mrs. Karen Kelly (nee Kowalski) and his very best friend Sean Kelly — and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Jacob and Elizabeth Hanh and his siblings Mrs. Bonnie Patterson, R. Donald Hahn and Colleen Kelly.

Cremation was private.

Roger J. Yogg

Roger J. Yogg died Aug. 1, 2018.

He was 53.

Born in Newark, he lived in Kearny before moving to North Arlington 27 years ago.

Private arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Roger had been a member of the North Arlington Elks and was a Red Seal Chief Operating Engineer at Greystone Hospital.

The son of the late John and Carol (McCulough) Yogg, he is survived by his wife Diane (DeStefano) Yogg, his son Roger J. Yogg Jr., his brothers Paul and David Yogg and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother-in-law of Toni Schetlick and Michael DeStefano.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

William A. Hendricks

William A. Hendricks, 76, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Born in Newark, he was the son of the-late Martha (Stevely) and William Hendricks.

He lived in Bloomfield for 55 years and retired as a dispatcher for the North Arlington Police Department. He was also a proud U.S. Navy veteran.

William is survived by his sister, Peggy Sherwood; his step-son, David Ricco; his niece and nephew, Patti Tourso and Joseph Sherwood; and his great-nieces & nephews, Alyssa Tourso, Joseph Sherwood IV, Emily Tourso, David Tourso and Hailee Tourso.

He was predeceased by his wife Claudette Hendricks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital would be preferred.

The S.W. Brown & Son Funeral Home, (www.swbrownandson.com), 267 Centre St., Nutley, was in charge.

James Devaney

James Devaney, 87, of Kearny died Aug. 5, 2018.

A funeral service will take place at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, Aug. 8, at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation is Tuesday, Aug. 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, James moved to Harrison in 1963 before settling in Kearny. He worked as a unionized painter, most recently with Prudential Insurance Company, Newark. A member of the Scots’ Club, James was a talented woodworker and an avid fan of the New York Yankees and Manchester United.

James was the beloved husband of the-late Mary (nee Brechin); loving father of James Devaney and his wife Lisa, and the late Neil Devaney; dear grandfather of James Jr., Keith, Valerie and Paul; and great-grandfather of Lillian.

Catherine M. Brachlow

Catherine M. Brachlow, 80, of Kearny died Aug. 3, 2018.

Born in Harrison, Catherine was a longtime Kearny resident. She worked at Prudential Insurance Company as a secretary for many years before retiring.

Catherine was the wife of the-late Fred. She was also predeceased by her beloved dogs Lucky, Puddin, Dog and Daisy; and is survived by her brothers John and Jean O’Callaghan and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were private.

The Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

