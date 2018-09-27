Obituaries — Sept. 26, 2018

Howard W. ‘Skip’ Zimmerman

Retired Kearny Police Department Deputy Chief Howard W. “Skip” Zimmerman died Sept. 22, 2018.

He was 78.

Born in Jersey City, Skip lived most of his life in Kearny before retiring to Lavallette and Florida.

Visiting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 25, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Cremation will be private.

Skip retired as Deputy Police Chief in the Kearny Police Department after 31 years of service. He was very active in many organizations both in Kearny and Florida. Skip served as President of the Kearny Board of Education.

Surviving him are his beloved wife Nancy (Massimei) and devoted sons Jon and Mike Zimmerman. The brother of Margaret Holt, he is also survived by his grandchildren Mick, Jake, Ryan and Kelsey.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Marilyn Boos

Miss Marilyn Boos of Kearny died at home on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018.

The funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. The interment was in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.

Relatives and friends were received in the Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny.

Surviving are her three sisters, Ruth Henry, Ann McCann and Maureen Jamieson. Also surviving are seven nieces and nephews and 11 great-nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, it was Marilyn’s wish that you consider donations to the St. Stephen’s Heritage Fund. Envelopes will be available in the funeral home.

Patrick Capozzi

Patrick Capozzi of East Newark died at home on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018.

He was 66.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A committal service took place in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington. To send condolence messages to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in West Hudson Hospital, Kearny, Patrick was a lifelong resident of East Newark. He worked as an I.T. manager for Goodkind & O’Dea, Engineering Inc., for five-plus years. Prior to that, he worked for Revlon, Ford Motor Company, Davey McKee/John Brown Engineering Co. and Prudential Life Insurance Company.

He received a bachelor’s degree from Newark College of Engineering (Currently NJIT) in chemical engineering in 1974.

Beside spending time with his loving family, Pat was an aficionado of all types of music, and would share those listening experiences and artists with anyone else with him in his home or outside. He certainly enjoyed his local sports teams; however, he was always a true and lifelong Green Bay Packers fan as we all knew.

Predeceased by his parents, Patsy and Mary Capozzi (2003), he is survived by his beloved siblings, Joseph (Connie), Michael (Cathy) and Maria Rokoszak (Robert), and seven loving nieces and nephews, seven great-nieces and nephews and many cousins.

For those desiring, the family requests donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or American Parkinson Disease Association Charity, in care of the funeral home, in loving memory of Patrick.

Kevin M. Campos

Kevin M. Campos of Kearny died Sept. 21, 2018.

He was 30.

Visiting will be at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will be on Thursday, Sept. 27, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Livingston, Kevin lived all his life in Kearny.

He was a mechanical contractor with his father at Premier Mechanical, Kearny.

He was the dear son of Manuel and Patricia Shields Campos. The brother of Alexis Campos and Nicole Udasco, he was the grandson of Maria Theresa Campos and the-late Joao Campos and the-late Charles and Marie Shields. He was also uncle of Corinne and Michael.

Jesus Gonzalez

Jesus Gonzalez, of Kearny, died Sept. 19, 2018 at home.

He was 96.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Jesus was the husband of the-late Josefina (Villaveiran). Father of Carmen Nagy, Jesus Gonzalez and the-late Mary Rocha, he is also survived by seven grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider donation to the American Cancer Society.

Mary A. Kraus

Mary A. Kraus died Sept. 20, 2018

She was 85.

Born in Newark, she was raised in Kearny then lived in Union and Manahawkin.

Visiting was Monday, Sept. 24, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Mary worked as a claims examiner for the Prudential for many years, prior to her retirement.

Mary was the mother of Thomas McShane (Ann), Mary McShane-Hagman (Thomas), Brian McShane (Imelda), Patricia McShane-Pettigrew (Michael) and the-late Margie McShane. She was also the grandmother of Erin, Kristina, Brian, Joseph, Anthony, Samantha, Michael and the-late Thomas C. She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Dimmack.

Robert Lacinski

Robert Lacinski, 71, of Kearny died Sept. 17, 2018.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church in Harrison. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny.

Born in Jersey City, Robert was raised in Harrison before moving to Kearny many years ago. He was a Vietnam veteran who served his country with pride. He was a maintenance mechanic with Powell Duffryn in Jersey City, and a member of the Teamsters Local 560, retiring in 1998.

Robert had a love for cars, spending a lot of time with his friends at Ace Auto Salvage.

Robert was the beloved husband of the-late Marie; loving father of Karen Sawler and her husband Clark, and Dawn Smith and her husband Eddie; grandfather of Savannah, Austin, Connor, Chase and Aubrey; and brother of Charles Lacinski and his significant other Sharon Denise and Maryann Hill and her husband John. He is also survived by his in-laws Karen Russo, Dorothy and Sandy Mancini along with many nieces and nephews.

