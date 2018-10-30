Belleville Mayor Michael Melham challenges Nutley Mayor Joe Scarpelli to a pizza (football) bet

After a two-year hiatus, the Belleville Buccaneers and the Nutley Raiders will once again face off on the gridiron Saturday, Nov. 3, at Nutley in an NJSIAA consolation matchup — and there’s more than just football on the line this time.

“This morning, I spoke with my friend and Nutley Mayoral counterpart, Dr. Joseph P. Scarpelli, regarding Saturday’s football game. Although it’s not the traditional Thanksgiving Day rivalry, we have agreed to re-institute the Mayor’s Cup Trophy. The trophy will be presented to the mayor representing the winning team — and (it will be) kept until the next time the teams play each other,” Melham said. “In addition, I challenged Mayor Scarpelli to a ‘Pizza Bet,’ which he graciously accepted. The losing mayor will be catering the next council/commission meeting with the winning mayor’s choice of pizza from the losing township.”

Saturday’s game restores a long-standing, friendly rivalry between Belleville and Nutley.

“Lastly, to my friend Mayor Scarpelli — our next council meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 5,” Melham said. “While we prefer Belleville’s own Palermo pie from La Sicilia, Algieri’s, Gino’s, 3Guys or Joey’s, we’ll accept a few Ralph’s Pies. Although, I hear they don’t deliver. Meeting starts 5 p.m., sharp!”

