EDITORIAL: Please follow the advice of police — keep your car doors locked at all times

It seems like it happens multiple times a week in multiple municipalities in The Observer’s coverage area.

A police blotter comes out — and inevitably, there’s at least one report, sometimes multiple reports, where someone left their car doors unlocked, leading to a criminal breaking into said car, only to make off with cash, change, call phones, tablets, iPads, GPS units, car seats, strollers, credit cards, keys, etc.

And then follows another warning about how important it is for residents to lock their car doors when arriving home.

We can’t even begin to recall how many times Nutley Police Chief Thomas Strumolo and Public Safety Commissioner Al Petracco have issued such warnings through the NPD’s Public Information Officer Det. Sgt. Anthony Montanari. If we had to estimate, we’d say it happens at least once a month on average, if not more.

Then comes the weeks like just a couple ago where there was a rash of car burglaries in Nutley — and with them, the usual warnings from Strumolo, Petracco and Montanari.

And while we absolutely and wholeheartedly commend them for issuing the warnings, which are beneficial not just for Nutley residents, but for all of The Observer’s readership, we can’t help but wonder: Are any locals paying attention to the warnings? Does anyone take the important advice offered and put it into action?

These irritating, petit crimes (like burglary to auto) are beyond avoidable. All it would take is listening to the professionals who know that if you do not lock your car doors at night, there’s a good chance someone outside your household knows this — and it going to burgle your vehicle.

Folks, these warnings come way too often. But they also come because far too many people simply don’t lock their cars — and continue to leave valuable electronics out for anyone to see overnight.

Would you seriously leave ten, $100 bills on your center console overnight?

Probably not.

Yet countless still leave their $1,000 iPhones or iPads in the same locations, only to find them missing a few hours later.

Please, folks, listen to the advice the NPD offers. Because the truth is, if you don’t, it won’t be long until you’re a victim.

And another statistic we’ll be reading about in a future police blotter.

