Handlin declares write-in candidacy in Kearny’s Third Ward council race

KEARNY — You won’t find his name on the Nov. 6 election ballot, but Lawrence Handlin wants your vote, nonetheless.

Handlin, 55, a Trinity Place resident, operations manager for a family business and East Newark volunteer firefighter, has declared himself a write-in candidate for a Third Ward seat on the Kearny Town Council.

He’s challenging incumbent Third Ward Councilman Eileen Eckel, a Democrat, and a member of the council since 2005, whom he faults, along with others, for failing to heed her constituents on the issue of tax breaks for developers.

Handlin — who has been outspoken in his opposition to PILOTs (payments in lieu of taxes) for Carlstadt developer Ed Russo for past projects on Bergen and Passaic avenues — said it was the recent council approval of a PILOT for Russo’s latest residential venture proposed for 60 Passaic Ave. that drove him to seek office.

Handlin has helped organize a non-partisan Kearny resident taxpayer group focused on fighting PILOTs.

The unofficial candidate’s flier crystalizes his stance: “High-density developments are eroding our property values and tax base. Kearny needs independent voices and new ideas to manage our resources. Our long-term Town Council members are content to keep doing the same things with out-of-town developers, the same consultants and the same experts.

“Taxpayers are stuck with the same old results.”

Asked about a newly adopted town ordinance awarding local schools a 5% share of taxes from a PILOT, Handlin said: “It’s a step in the right direction. The ordinance can be re-visited down the line and maybe we can grow off that.”

But right now, Handlin said, “there’s overcrowding in pre-K and grades 1 to 3 at Washington School” — where any children from the 200-plus apartments planned for the bat factory site — would go.

“The school district would have to send the overflow to Garfield School or wherever there’s room,” he said. “And we haven’t yet felt the full potential impact from Russo’s other Passaic Avenue project for which he’s getting a PILOT based on 458 units.”

Handlin added: “I think we can market Kearny better” with the consequence of getting regular tax dollars without awarding a tax abatement. “FedEx came in and built in North Arlington and they got no PILOT,” he said. “Other communities comparable to Kearny, like Bloomfield and Montclair, have downtowns that are prosperous — why can’t we? Bottom line, we don’t need to be giving out 30-year PILOTs. Maybe look at a 5-year deal. Maybe 15 but not 30.”

As an alternate to luxury rentals, “why couldn’t we have townhouses or condos targeted to our seniors who can no longer afford single-family homes?” Handlin said. “We could’ve asked Russo to put money in escrow for an outside-market study to figure out the best use of the [bat factory] property. We need to take a fresh look at things. Hopefully, I can make a difference.”

Council President Carol Jean Doyle, the other Third Ward representative (not up for election this year), voted against the most recent Russo PILOT. Asked if she’d support Handlin’s candidacy, Doyle said: “I respect his position, but as a sitting Democratic County Committee member, I question why Larry didn’t resign from the committee if he’s going to run against Eileen.”

A registered Democrat who represents the Sixth District of the Third Ward on the county committee, Handlin said he’s “undecided” about filing petitions for county committee in April. He said he’s running for council as an independent.

“I have the right to be a free-thinker, to disagree with the party,” he said.

Eckel couldn’t be reached for comment.

