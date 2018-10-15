KPD: Uber driver did the right thing

Please note: This week’s KPD blotter only appears online.

By Karen Zautyk

On Oct. 4 at 6:11 p.m., an Uber driver drove to Kearny police headquarters and told officers that his passenger was unconscious, likely due to drug use. Police said that when officers went outside, they found the passenger — later identified as Peter Stisi, 34, of North Haledon — still unconscious with a hypodermic needle next to him in the back seat.

Officer Kevin Carvalho was able to rouse him with a sternal rub while an ambulance was en-route. According to the KPD, Stisi had several tote bags and backpacks with him that contained one Ziploc bag of 2.32 ounces of crystal methamphetamine, three hypodermic syringes, one scale with crystal meth residue on it, three empty baggies with crystal meth residue in them, and $656 in currency.

Under the state’s Overdose Prevention Act, Stisi was extended immunity for the simple possession of drugs. However, due to the quantity of narcotics and other attendant circumstances, police said, he was charged with: possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, intent to distribute within 500 feet of Bell Playground and within 1,000 feet of Schuyler School and possession of drug paraphernalia.

After reportedly refusing EMS assistance, Stisi was later released on a summons.

* * *

Other recent reports from the Kearny police blotter included the following:

Oct. 4

At 7:20 p.m., Officer Sean Podolski responded to the Belleville Turnpike in the area of Baler Boulevard, where a westbound white van had struck the guide rail and sustained a flat tire. Podolski found the vehicle and, while interviewing driver Joseph Spagnola, 57, of Fairview, allegedly saw an orange-capped hypodermic syringe in the door handle. Spagnola was arrested and charged on a summons with possession of the needle.

Oct. 5

Officers Mariana Figueiredo and Nicole Williams responded to Walmart at 1:50 a.m. on a shoplifting report. According to store security, Rianna Drinks, 28, and Danielle Fant, 30, both of Jersey City, had placed $376.11 worth of assorted merchandise — clothing, toys, scented oil, etc. — into a tote bag that was offered for sale. They allegedly then went to self-checkout, paid for the tote but not the loot inside and tried to leave — but were ensnared. Both were charged on summonses with shoplifting and conspiracy and were released.

Oct. 7

At 5:40 p.m., Officers John Fearon and Sergio Nobre were called to Walmart after security reported that a male-female duo — Edy Inoa-Medrano, 45, of Plainville, Connecticut, and Wendy Lugo, 38, of West New York — had engaged in a theft scheme.

According to security: The couple entered the store with a television and sound bar amplifier they had previously bought from Walmart. Lugo went to return the items while Inoa-Medrano retrieved a new TV and amplifier from the sales floor.

After receiving a full refund of $1,235.62 for the return of the old merchandise, they allegedly then tried to leave with the new items without paying for them.

Both were charged on summonses with shoplifting and conspiracy and were released.

Oct. 8

At 7:47 p.m., police said, Officers Carvalho and Andre Fernandes observed a Honda Accord turn left onto Passaic Avenue from Marshall Street and travel south in the northbound lanes for approximately 100 feet before trying to merge into traffic on the right side of the road.

When the officers stopped the car, driver Emmanuel Reanos, 26, of Newark, was found to have a suspended license, police said. Reanos requested that the officers park his vehicle rather than tow it, so someone else could pick it up later, but when Fernandes took the keys out of the driver’s side door, he reportedly found a bag of marijuana underneath them.

Reanos was charged on a summons with possession of pot and paraphernalia, having drugs in a MV, driving with suspended license, failure to surrender suspended DL, careless driving and improper passing.

Oct. 9

At 5:01 p.m., Det. Cesar Negron and Officers Jonathan Dowie and David Bush were on unmarked patrol near Kearny Avenue and Rose Street when they saw Josue Carrillo, 24, of Union City, seated alone in the passenger seat of a parked Honda Accord. Police said they were aware Carrillo was wanted by Essex County authorities on weapons charges, but when they turned around to approach the car, Antony Desai, 24, of Kearny, got into it and started to drive away. The officers pulled it over on Woodland Avenue and reportedly detected the familiar odor of raw marijuana.

According to the KPD, Carrillo initially gave officers a fake name and date of birth, but the officers already knew his true identity. Reportedly recovered incident to his arrest were a small amount of pot in his pants pocket and fanny pack, plus: an additional sandwich bag of marijuana, 26 grams of cocaine, 330 full and several broken ecstasy pills, 17 Xanax pills, three oxycodone pills and $265 in cash.

Carrillo was lodged in the Hudson County Jail on charges of possession of the drugs and paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute, intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of Washington School and 500 feet of Pettigrew Playground, hindering apprehension and on two warrants: Essex County (no bail) and Newark ($250 for criminal mischief).

Desai was not charged with any criminal offenses but did get a traffic summons for maintenance of lamps (no brake lights).

* * *

Officers Ryan Stickno and Christian Medina responded to a Forest Street home at 6:04 p.m. on a report that Douglas Welfl, 33, of Kearny, was violating a restraining order by coming to the house and telling one of its occupants that he was “a lion and would devour [him].”

Welfl was arrested and transferred to the county jail, charged with harassment and on a contempt of court warrant.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

