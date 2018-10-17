Obituaries for 17 Oct. 2018

Joseph P. Bianchi

Joseph P. Bianchi died at home on Oct. 10, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

He was 77.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Joe, a lifelong North Arlington resident, served with pride on the Borough Fire Department, the UNICO Club, the Rotary Club, the planning and zoning boards and as Councilman for many years. He was currently the Mayor of North Arlington.

Joe and his wife Cathy owned and ran Pal Joey’s Hair Salon on Ridge Road, North Arlington.

Joe was the beloved husband of Cathy (nee Furia) and dear father of Gina Choinski (Steve), Joseph Bianchi (Tina) and Anthony Bianchi (Kim). Brother of Robert Bianchi and the-late Frank Bianchi, he is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the John Theurer Cancer Center, 92 Second St., Hackensack, N.J. 07601.

Mark Lockard

Mark Lockard of Kearny died at home Oct. 7, 2018.

He was 54.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Mark was the dear companion of Audra Murray and father of Jennifer Lockard (Adam), Justine Secara (Jim), Randy Martin and Kristen Martin. He was the brother of Pat Lockard (Maria), Noreen Rafferty (late Mike) and the-late John and Eileen Lockard. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Sean, Anthony, Melissa, Isaac, Mark and Colton — along with many loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to your own favorite charity.

Vincenzina Marinaro

Vincenzina Marinaro (nee D’Argenio) died quietly, surrounded by her loving family, on Oct. 8, 2018 at home.

She was 87.

Born in Lioni, Italy, she moved to Kearny in 1959.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Wife of the-late Tony Marinaro, she is survived by her children Carmine Marinaro, Phyllis Walters (Allan), Cora Hoch (Mitchell) and Tony Marinaro (Colleen). Sister of Emma Tarantino, Maria Oliviero and Gennaro D’Argenio, she is also survived by her grandchildren Zachary, Micayla, Dylan, Gianna, Allan and Victoria.

Edward T. McDonnell

Edward T. McDonnell, 87, died Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at Crestwood Manor, Whiting.

The funeral was from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Interment was in Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com.

Mr. McDonnell was born and raised in Jersey City. He moved to Kearny in 1975 where he lived until moving to Whiting in 1998.

He served in U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.

Ed began his career as a Jersey City firefighter in 1959 with Engine 17. He later transferred to headquarters before retiring in 1988. He returned to work as a Hudson County Court Officer in Jersey City for several years.

He was a member of Jersey City Firefighters Association, Local 1066, IAFF and Whiting American Legion, Post No. 0502.

Edward is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rita (nee Nowicki) McDonnell ; his children, Colleen Wieczorek-McDonnell (Frank), Ann Marie O’Leary (Chris), Rita Moumine, Thomas McDonnell (the late Linda), Edward McDonnell Jr. (Carol), Robert McDonnell, (Denise) and Kevin McDonnell (Alisa). He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son, Kenneth McDonnell and two sisters, Joan Stewart and Rita Dowd/Lattucca.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, stjude.org.

Ram Ramotar

Ram Ramotar died at home on Oct. 7, 2018.

He was 94.

Born in Guyana, he lived the past 23 years in Kearny.

Visiting and a funeral service took place at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Ram was the beloved husband of Dhanpati and loving father of Jai, Roy, Monica, Suresh and Nadie. Brother of Babaloo and Baby, he is also survived by his grandchildren Troy, Diana, Cindy, Ryan and Francina and his great-grandchildren Aniah and Celene.

Mary Yuille

Mary Yuille, (nee Triano), 76, died Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at Kindred Hospital, Dover.

The funeral was from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

She was born in Orange, and lived in Kearny for many years before moving to Rockaway Township 19 years ago.

Mrs. Yuille is survived by her children, Michael Yuille (Cathi) , Donna Yuille and Denise Cieslik (Alan) and one sister, Carmella Tyburski. She was the beloved grandmother of Justin, Dylan and Emma Rose Cieslik and Oscar Dominguez (Allison) and John and Deanna Yuille and great-grandmother of Kyle, Jake, Ryan and Sarah Dominguez along with a fifth great-grandchild due in January. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law Irene Yuille and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, John Yuille and her parents, Michael Triano and Rose Polito.

Mary loved her family so much, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Slot machines and playing bingo gave her much joy as did game night with her children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Anne LaHoff

Anne LaHoff (nee Miller) died Oct. 8, 2018.

She danced beautifully this past August when she turned 102.

Private arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

She had lived in North Arlington, where she was member of the Happy Seniors and the VFW Woman’s Auxiliary, before moving to the Chelsea at Warren, in Warren.

Mrs. LaHoff was a retired supervisor from RCA in Harrison. She was an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City. She was married for 56 years to the-late Seymour (Steven-Jack) LaHoff.

She was also predeceased by her son David LaHoff and siblings Olga, Marion, Mike and Bill. She is survived by her two grandsons Robert and Brian LaHoff and great-granddaughter Olivia LaHoff.

Anne was a professional ballroom dancer and she and her husband won the 1949 Harvest Moon Ball, Viennese Waltz Dance Championship. She had 54 shows at the Roxy Theatre and appeared with Theresa Brewer and Ed Sullivan. She even danced once with Fred Astaire.

Michael J. Sopko

Michael J. Sopko, 80 of Lyndhurst died Oct. 10, 2018.

A Funeral Service was celebrated at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Interment was in Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst.

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, Michael lived in Kearny before moving to Lyndhurst. He worked as a builder for Sopko Brothers in Kearny for many years.

Michael was the former husband to Concetta Sopko, and was predeceased by his dear companion Joan Rainey. He was the loving father of Michelle Marino, Lizette Sopko, Christine Christopher and Jeannine Sopko; dear grandfather of six; and great-grandfather of two. He is also survived by his brothers Paul and John Sopko.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the ASPCA.

Minerva Jimenez Vera

Minerva Jimenez Vera died at home in Newark on Oct. 12, 2018.

She was 91.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Minerva was the loving mother of Doris David, Dorita Santiago, Deo Gracia Figueroa, Dalis Vera Mary Slater and Rose Marie Nogueras. Sister of Victor Jimenez and the-late Albert Jimenez and Josephine Rios, she is also survived many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Martina Sullivan

Martina Sullivan (nee Martinez) died Oct. 12, 2018.

She was 68.

Born in Cuba, she lived in Newark before moving to Kearny many years ago.

Visiting will be Wednesday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 136 Davis Ave., Kearny.

Martina was a home health aide with Visiting Home Makers of Hackensack. She had been a member of the Rosary Society and choir at Our Lady of Sorrows Church.

Former wife of Donald Sullivan, she is survived by her children Scott, Keith and Melissa Sullivan, her sisters Mayra Clifford, Dania Tetla and Suzanne Geidratis along with her grandchildren Shawn and Mason.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Xania Ryan

Xania Ryan (nee Kasperovich) died Oct. 11, 2018, one day after her 98th birthday.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Xania was born in Washington, D.C., and lived many years in Kearny before moving to North Haledon 10 years ago. She taught kindergarten at St. Cecilia School in Kearny for many years. Also at St. Cecilia, she was a dance instructor, Brownie leader and was a member of the Rosary Society.

Wife of the late Robert Ryan, she was the mother of Barbara Davitt, Robert Ryan, Eleanor Few, Patrick Ryan and Michael Ryan. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Jessica.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Holland Christian Home, 151 Graham Ave., North Haledon, N.J. 07508.

Merle Jean Tanzini

Merle Jean Tanzini, (nee Ryder) died Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, surrounded by her loving family.

She was 86.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. Her committal services were private.

To send a condolence message to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Virginia, Jean moved to Newark with her family and later, met the love of her life, John, at the Twin Cities Roller Rink in Newark. They married on June 24, 1950, and moved to Harrison where they raised their three children.

Predeceased by her husband, John J. Tanzini Jr. (2013), Merle Jean is survived by her loving children, Sandy Tanzini, Barbara Correnti and her husband Patsy and John and his wife Jean; cherished grandchildren, Kelly, Alan, Stephanie, Kate and John; and great-grandchildren Maryanna, Eddie, Alex, Beth, Bradley and Abigail. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her 11 siblings.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate Memorial Contributions to the Archdiocese of Newark’s Youth and Young Adult Ministry (Boystown), 499 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, N.J. 07032, in loving memory of Merle Jean.

Edward P Maher

Edward P Maher of Idaho, formerly of Harrison, died Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Idaho.

He was 97.

Funeral Services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. Interment was in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair.

Edward was born Sept. 1, 1921, in Harrison to Catherine O’Brien and Edward Maher. He was the oldest of seven siblings — John, Matt, Billy, Tommy, Margaret and Catherine. He served in the Army Air Force during World War II and later became a Harrison cop for many years.

Ed married Marie Briese in 1947 and they had three children — Edward (deceased) Joan and Robert. They divorced many years later and he married his current wife Blanche in 1990 and became a stepfather to Denyce, Connie and Al.

They lived in many different states through the years — California, Ohio, Georgia, and his last residence was in Idaho. Blanche and Ed were together until the very end.

Ed had a son-in-law Dominick who is married to his daughter Joan and they had two children Jason (deceased) and Allison. Jason gave Ed his first great-grandchild, Amanda, and his last great-grandchild, Olivia.

Allison gave him the only great-grandson in the middle — Justin. Ed had two daughters-in- law, Lois who was married to his oldest son Edward and Debbie who is married to his youngest son Robert, who have two children Andrew and Elyse. Ed also had many nieces and nephews that he loved very much. Ed was a one of kind guy and will be missed by all forever.

To send a condolence message to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

