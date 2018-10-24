Obituaries for 24 Oct. 2018

Sabrina M. ‘Shake’ Walker

Sabrina M. Walker, known by most as “Shake,” was born Feb. 3, 1973, in St. Petersburg, Florida, to the-late Deborah Walker and Willie Josey. Sabrina was raised by the-late Mary E. Walker.

Sabrina died unexpectedly on Oct. 13, 2018, at University Hospital, Newark.

She was 45.

Moving to New Jersey in 1976, Sabrina was educated in the Passaic school system until her junior year. She had several trades, and worked for several agencies. She also worked briefly at Kean College.

Her last place of employment was All Events Creation.

Sabrina was a people person — no matter who you were or what nationality you were, she treated everyone the same. Sabrina had a big heart, with a bright smile to match. She loved unconditionally. Family was her pride and joy.

Sabrina loved all her nieces and nephews, but she had a special bond with her niecy Shay, Tee and her Jazzy. The memories can go on and on, because Shake touched so many lives. Sabrina was a kind, caring, fun and loving individual. When you parted from Shake, you always parted with a smile.

In addition to her moms Deborah and Mary Walker, Shake was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, an aunt, an uncle, three cousins and a nephew Bryan Sheppard.

She leaves to cherish fond memories her beloved sisters Tonya Brown (Gary), Dietrich Jones, Monique Scott (Tyron) and Unique Bishop; six nieces, LaTonya (Marcus), Shay, Gorgeous, Tynique, and Mylah; five nephews, Rashid, Lamar (Kita), Tyron, Dewayne and Travon; two great-nieces, six great-nephews; two aunts, Pearl Perry and Lorna Walker and two uncles, John Henry (Marion) and Johnnie (Tee Dee Walker).

She also leaves behind a host of cousins, other relatives and friends and a very special friend, Kimmie, who loved and will miss her dearly.

Jean A. Kane

Jean A. Kane, (nee Kane), 86, died Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville.

The funeral was from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrate at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington

Mrs. Kane was born in Jersey City and lived in Kearny her entire life.

She is survived by her children, Glenn Kane, Susan Zive and her husband, Mark, Edward Kane and Kenneth Kane and his wife, Gail. Jean is also survived by six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She was the aunt of Dennis Murphy and mother-in-law of Dawn Kane.

Jean was predeceased by her husband Francis Kane Sr. and her son Francis Kane Jr.

Robert Darell Haskins

Robert Darell “Bobby” Haskins, 57, of Harrison, died Sept. 28, 2018.

He was born in Newark on Jan. 22, 1961.

He was the beloved son of Robert and Doris (nee Cawley) Haskins.

Bobby was predeceased by his father Robert and his sister Debra. He is survived by his mother Doris, sisters Donna, Denise and Diane; brother Darren; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family gathering took place Oct. 6 and a gathering of friends followed on Oct. 7.

The family would like to thank all who touched Bobby’s heart.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

