Obituaries for Oct. 3, 2018

Charles D. ‘Chuck’ Kerr

Charles D. “Chuck” Kerr of Kearny died at home on Sept. 24, 2018.

He was 58.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Chuck was Chief Fire Inspector for the Kearny Fire Department. He had been serving as a dispatcher for the department at the time of his death.

He is survived by his sister Deborah McGeehan (Robert) and his nephew and niece John and Kathleen. Chuck also leaves behind his dear extended family — Diane Eccles and her daughter Jennifer Sullivan and his grandchildren Brinley and Dwyer.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Evelyn Hawks

Evelyn Hawks (nee Lynch) of Kearny died Sept. 24, 2018.

She was 95.

Private arrangements and burial were through the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny.

Evelyn had been a customer-service representative at Bamberger’s in Newark. She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 99, V.F.W. 1302, Friendship and Harmony Clubs, St. Stephen’s Seniors Arts and Crafts Club, the Woman’s Club of Arlington and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Aerie No. 2214, where she was also a charter member, all in Kearny.

Wife of the late Thomas W. Hawks, she was the mother of Thomas J. Hawks (Shirley) and the-late Joan Ritzinger. The mother-in-law of Jerry and Elaine Ritzinger, she is also survived by her grandchildren Robyn Norton (Will) and Brian Ritzinger along with her great-grandchildren Faith and Ava.

Henry A. ‘Hank’ Peluso

Henry A. “Hank” Peluso, 83, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Peluso was born in Jersey City, and was raised in Harrison, graduating from Harrison High School in 1954. He resided in Bloomfield. He was a truck driver for St. Johnsbury Trucking Co., Kearny, and ABF Trucking, Carlstadt. He was a member of Teamster Locals 560 and 641. Mr. Peluso served honorably in the United States Army in Germany between 1954 and 1957. He was a member of American Legion Post 105, Belleville.

He is survived by his children Barbara Lyons and her husband David, Lee Ann Peluso and Patricia Peluso; his siblings Joseph Peluso and his wife Rose and Mary Ann Spekhart; his granddaughter Lindsay Jett Lyons; and his former wife Patricia (nee Walsh) Peluso. He is also survived by his many loving nieces, nephews, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Peluso is predeceased by his parents Joseph Peluso and Stella Peluso Duzey, his brother Samuel Peluso and his wife Concetta, his sister Theresa Skinner and her husband Herbert, and his brother-in-law James Spekhart.

Janina Kurasz

Janina Kurasz died Sept. 26, 2018.

She was 92.

Born in Russia, she lived in Jersey City and then East Newark.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Janina was the wife of the-late Frank and mother of Stanley Kurasz, Mary Sochaczewski and the-late Ziggy, Marion, Andrew and Matthew Kurasz. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Yvonne C. Thurston

Yvonne C. Thurston of Kearny died Sept. 27, 2018.

She was 52.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Yvonne was the daughter of Pauline and the-late Robert Thurston. She was the wife of the-late Alan and mother of Merik and Michael Bittleman. She was also the sister of Lisa Thurston Brady, Robert Thurston Jr. and Elizabeth Thurston Young.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Brain Tumor Foundation at www.abta.org or by calling 800-886-2282.

Anne Jane Murray

Anne Jane Murray, (nee Rapsis), 84, died Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, at Merry Heart Assisted Living, Succasunna.

Visitation was at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Monday, Oct.1. The funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Condolences and memories may be shared at thiele-reid.com.

Mrs. Murray was born in Newark, and was raised in Harrison, until she married her beloved husband Russell of 62 years. She lived in Kearny for 61 years before moving to Succasunna nine months ago.

She served as a secretary for Worthington Pump, American Red Cross and Nopco Chemical Company. She then worked as a folk artist designing many items for Van Holten Chocolate Candy in Kearny. In addition, she served as a teacher’s aide at Kearny High School before retiring in 2003.

Anne was a life member and past president of the B.P.O.E. Elks Lodge, 1050 Kearny, and the Ocean Gate Historical Society, Ocean Gate.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Murray; one daughter, Tracey Ann Tagliente (Frank); and one son, Russell Kenneth Murray (Dawn). She was the sister of Margaret Leifken and grandmother of Russell James Murray, “RJ.”

She was predeceased by her siblings, Peter Joseph Rapsis, Adele Theresa Stenger and Eleanor J. Mernar.

