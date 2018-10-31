Obituaries for Oct. 31, 2018

Olga Mesa de Gandon

Olga Mesa de Gandon of Kearny died Oct. 18, 2018.

She was 96.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Havana, Cuba, Mrs. Gandon moved to the United States in 1965, settling in Kearny.

She was the head bookkeeper at the corporate headquarters of Mandee Clothing Stores, Totowa, working side-by-side with the owner for 25 years, retiring in 1987.

She was the beloved wife of the-late Rogelio Gandon. Dear mother of Rogelio A. Gandon (Cristina), she was the sister of the-late Isabel Guzman, grandmother of Roy Gandon and Cristina Velez and great-grandmother of Antonio D. Velez, Brianna C. Velez and Roy I. Gandon.

Teodoro Balboa

Teodoro Balboa, 90, of Kearny, died peacefully Oct. 21, 2018, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Galicia, Spain, Mr. Balboa settled in Kearny in 1974.

He was a porter with Durex, Inc., Union, for 32 years.

He was the beloved husband for 68 years of Peregrina Barreiro Balboa. Father of Vicente (Ramona), Alfredo and Jose (Dolores) Balboa, Dora Lopez (Jose) and Guadalupe (Anibal) Oliveira, he was the brother of Leonor, Consuelo and Leonardo Balboa and the-late Miguel and Manolo Balboa. He was the grandfather of 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association would be appreciated.

Adelmo S. Barreira

Adelmo S. Barreira died Oct. 19, 2018.

He was 68.

Born in Portugal, he moved to Newark in 1975 and then to Kearny in 1985.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Adelmo was a machine operator for HCD in Hillside. He was a member of the Portuguese Cultural Club in Kearny. This December, he would have celebrated 44 years of marriage to Donzilia Santos Barreira. He is also survived by his sons and their wives Roger (Maribel) and Dinis (PeggyAnne), two sisters, four brothers and his grandchildren Kaitlyn, Matthew and Kayleen.

Dorothy Wright

Dorothy Wright (nee Enright) of Kearny died Oct. 19, 2018.

She was 91.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Dot was a member of the St. Stephen’s Seniors and the Henrietta Benstead Senior Center.

Dottie was the wife of the-late Walter Wright. She was the mother of Debra Donovan (John) and Diane Parra (Jay). Also surviving are her grandchildren John, Karen, Jason, Meghan, Jennifer and Andrew and her great-grandchildren John and Keira.

Robert A. Kerr

Robert A. Kerr of Kearny died Oct. 22, 2018.

He was 74.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Bob was a grant manager in the biology department at Rutgers University. He was a proud member of AA and loved the lottery and the horses.

He was the devoted husband of Victoria (nee Vedral) and loving father of Audrey Kerr, Jessica Kerr (Tommy) and Allison Erminio (Mike). Brother of Jane Freely, he is also survived by his grandchildren — Billy, JT, Missy, Sonny and Zara and his great-granddaughter Maddy along with many cherished niches and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to AA in care of the funeral home.

John B. Duffy

John B. Duffy of Harrison died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018.

He was 74.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral service took place at the funeral home. Cremation was private.

Born in Newark, he was a life-long resident of Harrison and was known by many, loved by all. John worked as a truck driver for Yellow Fright, Pine Brook. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War while serving in the Army. While he loved fishing, bowling and golfing he loved a good meal and good company, too.

John was predeceased by his father John Duffy and his mother Mae R. Duffy and sister Patricia Ryan.

John was the beloved father to Steven Duffy, Samantha Tomasko, and Sherry Reed; loving father-in-law to Anna Duffy, Robert Tomasko and James Reed; devoted grandfather to Anthony Duffy, Bryanna Tomasko, Robert Tomasko, Devin Negron, William Reed and Declan Reed; and he was also an uncle to many.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you take a moment to hug your children, grandchild and friends, or take a walk in the woods for a moment an hour or a day. Time waits for none.

The family asks if you are making any donation please make them to the American Cancer Society in loving memory of John. — June 24, 1944 – Oct. 24, 2018.

To send a condolence message to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com .

John J. Fergie “Jack”

John J. Fergie “Jack” died Oct. 23, 2018.

He was 71.

Formerly of Kearny, he had lived in Jackson for the past 15 years.

Private arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Jack was an Army veteran and worked at Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission. He was predeceased by his wife Deborah Anne (nee Polo) last year.

Louise A. Wozniak

Louise A. Wozniak of Harrison died after a short illness on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.

She was 103.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 9:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Louise was born in, raised in and was a life-long Harrison resident. She was as a line worker for RCA, Harrison.

Louise was a parishioner of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison and was a member of the Our Lady of Czestochowa Rosary Society. She was also a member of Holy Cross Seniors, Harrison Seniors, a Past President of the Sgt. William Sawelson VFW Post No. 340, Harrison and Harrison East Newark Elks Lodge 2326.

In 2015, the Town of Harrison’s 175th Anniversary, Louise and the Wozniak Family were honored for her 100th birthday.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great nieces abd nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband Joseph (1992), her brothers Henry, Joseph, William, Edward, and Francis and her sisters Stella Werned, Ceclia Siegle, Helen Botch and Florence Blajda.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 115 S. Third St., Harrison, N.J. 07029.

To send condolences to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com .

