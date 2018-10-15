This week’s Around Town (online only)

Note: Because of space constraints, Around Town only appears online only this week.

Hudson County

HCPO hosting gun buy-back program

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office hosts two gun buyback programs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20. One takes place at Heavenly Temple Church, 15 Martin Luther King Drive, Jersey City and the other is at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 615 Eighth St., Union City.

Up to $250 per weapon — up to three in total per person — will be paid to anyone who brings guns to the buyback. The process is anonymous — and no questions will be asked. The event is also sponsored by the NJ Office of the Attorney General, the Jersey City and Union City police departments and the Jersey City Medical Center.

For more information, call 201-324-6215 or visit www.hcpo.org.

United Irish ‘Meet the Honorees’ takes place Oct. 21

The United Irish Associations of West Hudson hosts its annual Meet the Honorees event at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 21, at the L.C.C.C. on Davis Avenue. Tickets are available at the door.

Belleville

Ride to Sands with Belleville seniors

Belleville Seniors sponsor a trip to Sands in Pennsylvania on Oct. 25. A bus leaves the senior center, Franklin Avenue and Mill Street, at 9 a.m. For information, costs or to make a reservation, Call Florence at 973-751-3821.

Harrison

Head to AC with the Elks

The Harrison-East Newark Elks sponsors a trip to Atlantic City Oct. 21, with a departure of 10 a.m. For more information, call Maria at 201-978-8916.

Lions hosting ‘Pride of the Pride’ night

The Harrison Lions Club hosts its 13th annual Pride of the Pride fundraising awards dinner at 7 p.m. at the Harrison East Newark Elks, 406 Harrison Ave. Tickets includes a buffet dinner, beer, wine, soda and dessert. During this event, the Lions will honor: Lion of the Year: Paula Tarantino Maione; Distinguished Citizen of the Year: Anselmo Millan; Citizens of the Year: Bob Gerris, Tom Dougher and Ted Glancey; and Young Adult of the Year: Gabrielle Lambe. The Harrison Lions Club supports E.I.E.S. of New Jersey, St. Joe’s School for the Blind, Pathways to Independence, St. John’s Feed the Hungry, Camp Marcella, Camp Fatima of New Jersey and the Lions Eye Research Foundation of New Jersey. For more details, call Lou at 973-953-9607.

Kearny

East Coast Wrestling returns to PBGC Oct. 19

East Coast Professional Wrestling returns to the PBGC, 663 Kearny Ave., Friday night, Oct. 19, at 7:30. The show will feature Kearny native Colossus, and other wrestlers such as Tony Vega, Sonny Kiss, the Meadowlands Monster, Corey Dillinger and others. For tickets, call Tom Fraser at 201-991-6734.

Elks’ hoop-shoot is Oct. 25

The Kearny Elks host a Hoop Shoot free-throw contest Oct. 25 at 6 p.m., at the PBCG gym, 663 Kearny Ave. Boys and girls ages 8 to 13 are eligible. Winners will move up to a district contest. A copy of child’s birth certificate is a requirement and it must accompany the permission slip for all children. Chris Pasquerelli, Elks’ youth activities chairman, will supervise. Call Tom Fraser, PBGC executive director, at 201-991-6734 for more details.

Two flu clinics upcoming

Flu shots are free and available to Kearny and East Newark residents with bring proof of residency at the Kearny Health Department, 645 Kearny Ave., on Thursday, Oct. 25, from 3 to 7 p.m. (those 18 years and older) and Thursday, Nov. 1, from 2 to 7 p.m. (persons aged 18 years and older). Paperwork can be picked up at the health department in advance or completed on the day of the clinic. Shots for all other ages can be made by appointment. Call the Kearny Health Department at 201-997-0600, ext. 3505, for more details.

Free clothing give away on Oct. 27

The First Baptist Church of Arlington, 650 Kearny Ave., will host a free clothing give away on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to noon.

W.H.A.T. hosting open auditions for holiday show

West Hudson Arts & Theater Co. announces open auditions for its holiday “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” Oct. 24 & 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. at 65 Oakwood Ave. Come prepared to sing a song or carol of your choice. Visit www.whatco.org for additional information, information about the show itself and to download audition form. The show will run Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15.

Eagles hosting Halloween Party

The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 164 Midland Ave., host a Halloween party Oct. 27, from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Karaoke, costume prizes and snacks will be available.

North Arlington

Hear stories of Vietnam-era ‘Dustermen’

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus welcome all to its October Lecturer Night on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at the Columbian Club Hall, 194 River Road, at 7 p.m. to experience the “Dustermen.” Joe Belardo, a Vietnam veteran, will present a talk, slideshow and artifacts about his tour of duty in a mobile combat team and body recovery unit called the “Dusters,” that was attached to the 3rd Marine Division along the DMZ in 1967 and 1968 during TET. Admission is free and refreshments will be served. For information, call 201-988-0183.

Knights hosting fall breakfast

The Queen of Peace Knights sponsors a fall breakfast Sunday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m., at the Columbian Club Hall, at 194 River Road. All proceeds will be donated to Mercy House. Tickets can be purchased at the Queen of Peace Rectory, the Columbian Club Hall or by calling 201-988-0183. The Knights ask all those attending to consider donating a non-perishable, non-expired food item for the Knights Food For Families Project.

Nutley

Referendum information sessions upcoming

Want to know more about the nearly $67 million referendum on township public school improvements being pitched to voters on the Nov. 6 ballot? Information sessions are slated for Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the John H. Walker Middle School, 325 Franklin Ave.; and Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Nutley Public Library, 93 Booth Drive. Construction projects are planned at four of the district’s schools: Yantacaw and Washington elementary schools, John H. Walker middle school and Nutley High School.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

