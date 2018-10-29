This week’s AroundTown (online only)

Hudson County

Election office open late

The Office of the County Clerk, Division of Elections, offers extended hours to accept Vote-By-Mail applications, on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hudson County Plaza, 257 Cornelison Ave., Jersey City.

For voters who wish to cast their vote this day, you must bring a valid NJ-issued identification card (state, government or local ID) that contains your photo, address and signature. The address on your ID MUST match your ballot address.

For more information on election services provided by the Office of the Hudson County Clerk, please visit the aforementioned office or call 201-369-3470, option 6.

Harrison

Head to AC w/Holy Cross

Holy Cross Church heads to Caesar’s Atlantic City on Nov. 4, with a bus leaving at 10 a.m. For information call Joan at 973-481-2434 (English) or Maria at 973-481-1799 (Spanish.)

Kearny

Elks hosting sign party

On Saturday, Nov. 10, the Kearny Elks, 601 Elm St., host a sign painting party from 7-10 p.m. There will be a cash bar and you can bring your own snacks. Visit www.jerseycustom1.com to register. All proceeds benefit various Elks charities.

North Arlington

Breakfast will honor deceased Knights

The Queen of Peace Knights of Columbus welcomes all to its breakfast in honor of its deceased members Sunday, Nov. 4, at 10 a.m. at the Columbian Cub Hall, 194 River Road. All proceeds will go toward the purchase of wheelchairs for the Paramus and East Orange Veterans Homes. Tickets may be purchased at the Queen of Peace Rectory, the Columbian Club Hall or by calling 201-988-0183. The Knights ask those attending to consider donating a non-perishable, non-expired can good for the Food for Families Project.

Nutley

Referendum information sessions upcoming

Want to know more about the nearly $67 million referendum on township public school improvements being pitched to voters on the Nov. 6 ballot? An information session is slated for Saturday, Nov. 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Nutley Public Library, 93 Booth Drive. Construction projects are planned at four of the district’s schools: Yantacaw and Washington elementary schools, John H. Walker middle school and Nutley High School.

Tree & Menorah lighting just around the corner

It may still be October, but the annual Holiday Christmas Tree and Menorah Lighting is just around the corner and takes place Sunday, Dec. 2, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with activities scheduled to take place both inside John H. Walker Middle School and areas in and around the Nutley Park Oval. Franklin Avenue will be closed between Chestnut and New streets at that time.

Santa returns with his reindeer and will be ready to have his picture taken with children. The celebration will include live entertainment from local musical groups approximately every 15 to 20 minutes, including the Elementary School Choir, the John H. Walker Middle School Concert Choir, the Middle School Jazz Band, the Choralettes and the Brass Ensemble. The groups will provide a medley of holiday music.

The event’s festivities will feature a mini-train ride, horse and buggy rides, roasted chestnuts, cider, doughnuts and family entertainment. There will be fundraising to support the Friends of the Nutley Singers and the Nutley Music Boosters Association. At the conclusion of the celebration, all are invited to visit a live Nativity at Vincent United Methodist Church from 7 to 8 p.m., with performances every 20 minutes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

