AroundTown for Nov. 21, 2018 (online only)

Harrison

Turkeys for seniors, shut-ins

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 402 and Harrison-East Newark Elks will jointly deliver turkey and all the fixings to seniors and shut-ins of Harrison and East Newark on noon, Thanksgiving Day. For meal signups, call Larry Bennett at 973-865-9990 before Nov. 21. Bennett is the chairman of this year’s program.

Kearny

Head down to Resorts this & next month

Take a trip to Resorts Atlantic City on Nov. 28 and Dec. 19. A bus leaves the Benstead Center, 60 Columbia Ave., both days at 9:30 a.m. Play bingo on the bus. Come early for coffee and snacks. For more details, call Kay at 201-991-4549.

North Arlington

Health Department hosting anxiety, depression workshop

The North Arlington Health Department hosts a free program on anxiety and depression on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at noon, in the Senior Center, rear of the Health Department building, at 10 Beaver Ave.

Are you or is someone you know battling anxiety and depression? Clara Maass Behavioral Health expert Michael Dougherty will discuss diagnosis, treatment and how to cope day-to-day with anxiety and depression.

The program is open to surrounding communities. A light lunch will be served. Call the North Arlington Health Department at 201-991-6060, ext. 121, to register.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

