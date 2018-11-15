Obituaries — 14 Nov. 2018

Leon Romanowski

Mr. Leon Romanowski, 79, a former Harrison resident, died Friday, Nov. 9 in Brick.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 14, at Our Lady Czestochowa Church in Harrison at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Relatives and friends may visit in the Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny (condonfuneralhome.com) on Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 4-8 p.m.

Mr. Romanowski had been an assembler for Unette Corp in Parsippany until retiring 14 years ago. Born in Poland, he came to the U.S. in 1959 and resided in Harrison for many years.

He is survived by his daughter, Ursula Romanowski and his his sister Zuzanne Gronet. He also leaves behind two nieces, Ann Camaiore and Barbara Gronet.

In lieu of flowers please, consider donations to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. Envelopes are available in the funeral home.

Christopher A. Kennedy

Christopher A. Kennedy of Kearny died Nov. 5, 2018.

He was 32.

Visiting will be Tuesday Nov. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Cremation will be private.

Chris is survived by his mother and father — Ann Marie Kennedy and Billy Rahim. Father of Jayden Kennedy and beloved brother of Megan Rahim, he also leaves behind his loving nana Anne Kennedy and his pal Dylan Dagota.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Diabetes Foundation.

Irene S. Adams

Irene S. Adams died at home Nov. 6, 2018.

She was 72.

Born in Atlantic City, she lived in Harrison before moving to Kenilworth three years ago.

Private arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Irene is survived by her former husband Richard Floyd. The mother of Sandra Graham (Kyle), Thomas Floyd (the-late Tina) and Michael Floyd (Tara), she was the sister of the-late James and Herbert Adams and Marion Digh. Also surviving are her grandchildren Ashlyn, Andrew and Katherine.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Wounded Warrior Project or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Michael Patrick Brundage

Michael Patrick Brundage, 65, a longtime resident of Somerset, died Nov. 4, 2018, at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick.

Born in New York City, Michael was raised in Iselin and Kearny before moving to Somerset.

He was predeceased by his wife of 41 years, Diane Cytacki, and by his parents Howard and Anna (Bolton) Brundage. He is survived by his brother Thomas (Eileen) of Cary, North Carolina; sisters Kathleen (Robert) Balascio of Madison, and Anne (Joseph) Kelly of Brick, and his many nieces and nephews.

Michael attended St. Cecilia High School in Kearny where he played soccer and joined the basketball 1,000 Point Club. After graduating from Rutgers University in Newark, he had a long career in the insurance industry, working for Kemper and AIG.

Michael enjoyed spending time with family and friends and caring for family cats and dog. He will be truly missed by all.

The Gleason Funeral Home, Somerset, was in charge.

Scott T. Burns

Scott T. Burns of Kearny died at home on Nov. 3, 2018.

He was 52.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. His funeral service took place at the First Lutheran Church, Kearny. Burial was in Hollywood Memorial Park, Union.

Son of Catherine (nee Hughes) and the-late Edward C. Burns, he was the brother of Robert E. Burns (Jeanne) and Edward Burns (Shirley). He is also survived by nieces and nephews Nicole, Eric, Kaitlyn and Joshua.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Lung Association.

