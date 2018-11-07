Obituaries for Nov. 7, 2018

Dolores J. Loughlin

Dolores J. Loughlin, (nee McLaughlin) died Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, at her home in North Arlington.

She was 76.

The funeral was from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Friday, Nov. 2. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Mrs. Loughlin was born in Jersey City, and was a lifelong resident of North Arlington.

She was a real estate agent with O’Hara Real Estate Agency in North Arlington for 30 years before retiring two years ago.

Dolores was a member of the North Arlington Woman’s Club for over 30 years. The women she met through the years became her wonderful friends and were a huge part of her life. She also proudly volunteered at St. John’s Soup Kitchen in Newark on Thursday mornings.

She is survived by children, Eileen Sabato and Michael Loughlin (Michele). She was the grandmother of Brianna Porras, Samantha and Fred Sabato and C.J., Kayla, Ryan and Evan Loughlin. She was the aunt of Trishna Horkin. Dolores was predeceased by her husband, Brian Loughlin, and her brothers, Joseph and Eugene McLaughlin.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Hospice of New Jersey 400 Broadacres Drive, No. 1 Bloomfield, N.J. 07003.

Richard F. Delaney

Richard F. Delaney, 76, of Ringwood, formerly of Kearny, died Oct. 28, 2018.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born on Staten Island, Richard lived in Jersey City and Kearny before moving to Ringwood two years ago.

He was a printer and plate maker with Harvard Press in Orange for 45 years. After his retirement, he was employed by HB Pharmacy in North Arlington as a driver.

He was the beloved husband for 52 years of Virginia Cappolino Delaney. The father of Michelle Leach (former husband Tom) and Colleen Delaney, he was grandfather of Christopher, Meghan and the late Olivia. The brother of John Delaney, he was also cousin of Robert (Joanne), Michael (Jackie) and William (Sue) Walker.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/memorial.) 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tenn. 38105-9959, would be appreciated.

Alcinda Fernandes

Alcinda Fernandes died at home on Oct. 28, 2018.

Born in Lugar da Igreja, Friestas, Valenca, Portugal, she lived in Harrison before moving to North Arlington 17 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. Her burial will be in Friestas, Portugal.

Alcinda is survived by her daughter and her husband Maria and John Baptista Oliveira, her granddaughters Elisabeth Oliveira and Sylvia Ende along with her great-grandchildren Aaron and Haley Perez and Samantha and Jared Ende.

Joseph Gilfedder

Joseph Gilfedder died Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at his home in Kearny after a long illness.

Mr. Gilfedder was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and settled in Kearny in 1964. He was the son of the-late Patrick Joseph McKenzie Gilfedder and Agnes (nee Downie) Gilfedder.

He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Harriet (nee Hughes) Gilfedder; his son, Brian Gilfedder and his wife, Brenda, of Rockaway Township; his daughter, Maureen O’Callaghan and her husband, Fred, also of Kearny; and four grandchildren, Brian Joseph and Thomas Gilfedder and Brianne and Owen O’Callaghan.

He also leaves three sisters, Margaret Campbell (late Patrick), Agnes Kelman (late Ronald), Molly McDonald (late James); a brother Robert Gilfedder and his wife Sandra (nee McKinley); 13 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and nephews, all of Scotland. In addition, he leaves his brother-in- law, Robert Hughes and his wife, Nancy and their children, of Sammamish, Washington.

Mr. Gilfedder served in the British Army, 1st Battalion the Cameronians Scottish Rifles, from 1955-1957. He was a first class and experimental machinist for Rolls Royce Ltd. Aero Engine in Glasgow, Walter Kidde Corp. in Belleville and ITT Defense Communications and Avionics in Nutley.

After retiring in 2002, he started a second career as a landscaper/groundskeeper at Kean University, Union, retiring from there in 2012. He was a former member of the Irish American Assoc. and Glasgow Celtic Supporters, both of Kearny.

A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum, North Arlington. The Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.thiele-reid.com.

Alfred D. Hacker

Alfred D. Hacker, 70, died Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, in Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, Virginia.

The funeral was from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Cremation was private..

Born in Newark, Mr. Hacker was a lifelong resident of Kearny.

He served in the U. S. Navy from 1968 to 1972.

Al worked for the Kearny Department of Public Works in the Shade Tree Division for 30 years and retired as a supervisor in 2008.

Mr. Hacker was a member of the 3rd Degree of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 6928, Kearny, where he served as Past Grand Knight. Al also served as a Past Faithful Navigator and Color Corps Commander for Assembly No. 1543 — Monsignor Peter B. O’Connor Assembly. He also served as a former district marshall for the State of New Jersey pertaining to the 4th Degree. He was a proud member of Kearny Boy Scouts, Troop No. 2; the Joseph E. Frobisher Post 99, American Legion, Kearny, and he volunteered as a divemaster for the Special Olympics.

He is survived by his children, Danielle Konopka (Brian) and Stephen Hacker (Eileen). He was the step-father of Deanne Bahring-Lugo (Jose) and Christine Colton. He also leaves behind his sisters, Irene Schmidt, Margaret Kelly and Katherine Pedersen; seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Al was predeceased by his wife, Francine (Madsen) Hacker.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Special Olympics, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Carlos E. Ruiz

Carlos E. Ruiz, 54 of Kearny, died Oct. 26, 2018.

Visitation was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Interment was in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Born in Lima, Peru, to Carlos Ruiz and Alejandrina (nee Lara), Carlos had been a Kearny resident since 2000. He proudly served as a mechanic in the Peruvian Marines during his youth — and enjoyed cheering for his favorite soccer club, Alianza Peru.

Carlos was the beloved husband of Maria (nee Cordova); brother of Rosa, Rosana, Monica, Luz, Ricardo, Jose and Franz. He is also survived by his nephew Victor and by many other loving relatives and friends.

Allen Witkas

Allen Witkas died Oct. 29, 2018.

He was 66.

Private arrangements were handled by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. Allen was the son of the-late Alfred and Helen (nee Wieckiewicz) Witkas.

He will be buried next to his parents in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny.

Ann Roth

Ann Roth (nee Henley) died Oct. 8, 2018.

She was 70.

Born in Richmond, Virginia, she lived in Newark, before moving to Kearny in 1988.

Private arrangements were by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Ann had been a school aide at Roosevelt School in Kearny. Wife of the-late Thomas Roth and former companion of Chester Dzikowicz Sr., she was the beloved mother of Roland Fink, Chester Dzikowicz Jr. and the-late Diane Henley. Sister of Alfred Henley III, Patrick Devone and Robert Henley, she is also survived by her grandchildren Jonathan and Steven.

Mary T. Kearns

Mary T. Kearns, 55, died suddenly on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Newark.

Mary was born in Brooklyn and lived in Kearny since the age of 5.

She volunteered at K-9 Corner in Kearny for the last two years. She always said she loved her doggies.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Siegle; two brothers, Charles and Herk Kearns; and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, 575 Woodland Ave. Madison, N.J. 07940.

The Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, was in charge. Cremation was private.

