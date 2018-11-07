Pronti, GOP sweep in N.A.; Eckel cruises in Kearny

Councilman Dan Pronti is North Arlington’s Mayor-Elect.

The sitting Republican councilman beat sitting Democrat Councilman Mark Yampaglia, 2,646 votes to 2,015 unofficially.

Independents Lillian Saldanha and Al Granell finished a distant third and fourth, with 313 votes and 127 votes respectively.

Pronti became the GOP’s nominee just a few weeks ago, following the untimely death of Republican Mayor Joseph Bianchi.

Meanwhile in Kearny, Third Ward Councilwoman Eileen Eckel fended off an 11th hour write-in challenge from Larry Handlin, 1,525 votes to 79. There were 15 additional write-in votes for others in the ward.

It also appears, with 90% of the votes in, that Nutley’s public question(s) will fail. We’ll bring the final tally on the questions once all votes have been counted.

