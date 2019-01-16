web analytics
Essex prosecutor: Retired Newark police lieutenant shoots, kills self at Bloomfield PD quarters

By Kevin Canessa | Journalist & Webmaster on 16 January 2019

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a reported suicide of a retired Newark cop at Bloomfield Police Department headquarters on Jan. 15, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced.

A preliminary investigation indicates that in the evening hours of Tuesday, Jan. 15, retired Newark police Lt. Patrick Montella, 58, of Bloomfield, who had been arrested for an alleged act of domestic violence and who was expected to be released on a summons, shot himself at Bloomfield PD HQ while he was being processed.

He was transported to University Hospital, Newark, where he was pronounced dead at 1:16 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 16.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.

Kevin Canessa is a journalist and webmaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Edition, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and more behind the scenes. From 2006 to 2008, he served as the editor of The Observer, where he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video for the very first time. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Fla., for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.

