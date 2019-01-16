Rogers announces shutdown-assistance program

Nutley Commissioner Steven L. Rogers sent the following letter to Nutley residents:

Dear Nutley Residents:

Due to the recent government shutdown, I’m sure you are aware that there are families who reside in Nutley who work for the federal government and are currently in need of assistance to help get them through this period of time.

Our local resident Kathy McLeod has contacted my office and sought the assistance of the Department of Public Affairs in helping these families.

Therefore, the Department of Public Affairs is requesting that citizens of Nutley contribute gift cards for the purchase of groceries and other basic essentials.

The gift cards may be dropped off weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Department of Public Affairs, 149 Chestnut St., Nutley. Contact Sharon Bozza at 973-284-4976 with any questions.

The names of all recipients receiving gift cards will be kept strictly confidential. If you are currently a federal government employee who has been adversely affected by the shutdown, please feel free to contact our department.

