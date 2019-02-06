Obituaries for Feb. 6, 2019

Doris Gross

Doris Gross (nee MacBride), 87, of Seminole, Florida, formerly of Kearny, died surrounded by her loving family on Jan. 30, 2019, at SunCoast Hospice in Pinellas Park, Florida.

Doris was the wife of the late Frederick Gross; loving mother of Robert Gross and his wife Rita, Marilyn Tchalabi and her husband David and William Gross and his wife Lisa; dear grandmother of Ryan, Randy, Robert, Rhett, Tara, David, Lauren, Karen and Alyssa; and great-grandmother of Noah, Madison, Evelyn and Desmond.

Cremation was private. Interment will be in Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, Florida. Donations in memory of Doris may be made to Suncoast Hospice Care Center, 6770 102nd Ave. N., Pinellas Park, Fla. 33782 or at www.suncoasthospice.org.

Robert C. Millea

Robert C. Millea of Kearny died Jan. 26, 2019, following a year-long battle with cancer.

He was 63.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Born in Orange, Bob was raised in Harrison and was a long-time resident before moving to Kearny in 1994. Bob graduated from Seton Hall Preparatory School (1973) and the College of William and Mary (1977) with a degree in business administration.

Upon graduating, he entered the family business, R.B. Millea, Inc., Newark. Bob had been involved in the electrical construction industry for over 40 years in estimating and project management. Bob was also an instructor for the NECA Estimating Course from 1988 to 1994.

He held a New Jersey Electrical Contractors License and served as the chairman for the Construction Board of Appeals for the Town of Harrison and had at one time been a member of the Harrison Board of Education.

With a lifetime of service to his community and parish, Bob was a deacon at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, and faithfully served its parishioners after being ordained by the Archdiocese of Newark in 2011.

He was a proud member of the Harrison Lions Club for over 35 years. He also served in many capacities in Lions District 16N, where he was district governor (2006-2007) and served as Multiple District 16 State Chaplain.

Bob was proud to serve as a trustee of the Lions Eye Bank of Delaware Valley, Philadelphia. He was a member of the St. Cecilia Knights of Columbus Council No. 6928 Kearny, where he was Grand Knight of the Year (2012). Most recently, he served on the NJ State Council as District Deputy for District 4.

Bob was also an active member of the United Irish Associations of West Hudson.

Bob was a wrestling official for 32 years for both the NJSIAA and NCAA.

He was the beloved husband of Pat, proud father of his three sons Ryan and wife Kate, Timothy and Matthew. He was the loving grandfather of Eliza Rose and dear brother of Mary Pat Shields and husband Ron, Thomas and wife Karen and Kathleen Grinder and husband Joseph. He is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents Robert J. and Mary Millea and his brother Raymond.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Lion’s Eye Bank of Delaware Valley, 401 N. Third St., Suite 305, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123 or www.lebdv.org , in loving memory of Robert.

To send a condolence message to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Joseph J. Miller

With sadness, the family of Joseph J. Miller announces his death on Jan. 13, 2019.

Joseph “Joey” Miller was preceded in death by his grandparents Joseph and Helen Miller, and his parents John and Viola Miller. He is survived by his wife Doreen Selmaska Miller and their daughter Allison, his former wife Margaret Jennings Miller and their daughters Michele, Elena and Lee Ann, and four grandchildren, his sister Micaela Miller-Pariselli and his niece (goddaughter) Christine Lormand.

Joseph was born at the Margaret Hauge Hospital, Jersey City, on Aug. 5, 1940. He grew up in Jersey City, and North Arlington. Joseph is a graduate of North Arlington High School. After graduating from NAHS, Joseph served in the U.S. Marines and attended Montclair State University and the Newark College of Engineering.

At the time of his death, Joseph was a resident of Emmaus, Pennsylvania, where he was a self-employed businessman. Joseph loved football, swimming and cars and he was an avid reader. Joe was true to himself and he believed in doing things his way.

Funeral services were private.

The family is grateful to the dedicated nurses and staff at Easton Hospital in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association and the American Heart Association are appreciated.

Ronald Connon

Ronald Connon died Jan. 28, 2019.

He was 81.

Born in Dundee, Scotland, he lived in Kearny before moving to Lakewood in 2006.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Ronald was a truck driver for Dry Ice Corp., Newark. Previously, he had worked at the Scottish Bake Shop in Kearny. As a young man, he proudly served in the British Army.

Ron is survived by his wife Helen (nee Speed), his son Douglas and wife Denise and his daughter-in-law Lisa. He was predeceased by his son Gordon. Also surviving are his grandchildren Andrew and his wife Michelle, Daniel, Brett and Morgan.

Eddie Weber

Eddie Weber, formerly of Kearny, died at home in Jacksonville, Florida, on Jan. 26, 2019.

He leaves behind two sons, Michael and Daniel Weber; granddaughter Khloe; longtime girlfriend Lisa Daniels; siblings Joseph Weber, Joanne Weber, Barbara Hall and Susan Nowak and many nieces and nephews.

He will be dearly missed.

August Misiag

August Misiag of Harrison died Jan. 29, 2019.

He was 86.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

August is survived by his wife Anna (nee Bolibruch). The father of Mark Misiag (Karen), Margaret Loy (Alex) and Edward Misiag (Michele), he is also survived by his brother Walter and his grandchildren Allyson, Robert, Jack and Luke.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.

Beatrice ‘Bea’ ‘Betty’ (Wojcik) Dybus

Beatrice “Bea” “Betty” (Wojcik) Dybus, 92, of Kearny, formerly of Altoona, Pennsylvania, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 ,at Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville.

She was born in Altoona, daughter of the late Michael J. and Anna (Saternus) Wojcik. She married Charles Dybus and he preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 1979.

Betty received a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from New Jersey City University.

Surviving are a daughter, Jeanne Turkenkopf and husband, Neil, of Orem, Utah; three sons: Michael Dybus of Jesup, Georgia, Charles Dybus and wife, Donna, of West Grove, Pennsylvania; and Richard Dybus and wife, Mary, of Lyndhurst; 17 grandchildren: Michael, Daniel, Charles, Thomas, Christian, Jane, Jennifer, David, Brian, Mary, Timothy, Joshua, William, Joanna, Beth, James and Andrew; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Yonkosky of Jesup, Georgia.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina; two sons: Thomas and David; seven brothers: Louis, Frank, James, Thomas, William, Joseph and Michael; and a sister, Joan C. Merritt.

A graveside service was took place in Calvary Cemetery, Altoona, with the Rev. Brian Saylor officiating. Arrangements were by Stanley J. Krish Funeral Home Inc., 1204 17th St., Altoona, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the Marine Corps Foundation: Semper Fi Fund, 825 College Blvd., Suite 102 PMB 609, Oceanside, Calif. 92057.

Alfred William Siberini

Alfred William Siberini died in South Carolina on Jan. 30, 2019.

The former resident of Newark and Kearny was 88.

Born in Newark on Sept. 5, 1930, Al grew up and was married in New Jersey, living for many years in Kearny before moving to Bushkill, Pennsylvania, and ultimately retiring in Murrell’s Inlet, South Carolina.

In addition to being a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, Al was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, a long-time coach in the Kearny Pony League, hard-working owner of Ken’s Wood’s Campground in the Pocono Mountains (Pa.), avid golfer and active member of the Murrell’s Inlet-area art community.

Al is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Helen Marie; his parents, Vincenza and Albert; and brother Ray. He is survived by his children, Michael (Karen), Linda (Chet Hinton) and Alan; six grandchildren, Samantha, Alix (James), Anthony, Christopher, Ashlynn and Joseph; great-granddaughter, Nora Marie; brother, Vincent; many in-laws, nieces, nephews and their children; and countless friends.

A memorial service was be to take place in South Carolina. Condolences may be left at www.burroughsfh.com.

Alice McAllister

Alice McAllister (nee Bershefski), 79, of Harrison, died Jan. 31, 2019 at home.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Services took place at the funeral home. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Pennsylvania, Alice lived in Harrison most of her life.

She was a secretary with the Inspection Service Department with the United States Postal Service in Newark.

She was the beloved mother of Michael, Laurie and the late John McAllister. The sister of Frances Natale (late Frank) and Paul Bershefski (Patricia), she is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated.

Carlos A. Martins

Carlos A. Martins of the Ironbound Section of Newark died Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was 72.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A wake and a funeral service took place at the funeral home.

Born in Canas De Santa Maria, Portugal, Carlos moved to the United States in 1975 and settled in the Ironbound Section of Newark. As a young man, Carlos served his country in the Portuguese Army during the Portuguese Colonial War in Angola. After arriving in the U.S., he worked as a bartender at The Cave in Newark for many years.

Carlos is survived by his loving companion, Ortelinda Alves; a dear step-daughter, Laurinda Alves; and his cherished granddaughters, Alicia Garcia and Lia Alves. He was predeceased by his stepson, Jose A. Alves.

To send a condolence message to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Eduarda J. Sanchez

Eduarda J. Sanchez of Harrison died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was 92.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at 10:15 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends may call on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday morning, Feb. 6, after 9:30 a.m.

Born in Lima, Peru, Eduarda moved to the United States and settled in Harrison in 1990. She was dedicated to caring for her family.

Predeceased by her husband Juan in 1984, she is survived by her loving children, Maria Sanchez, Jose and his wife, Luz, Lourdes Hernandez and Daniel Sanchez; seven dear grandchildren and four cherished great-grandchildren.

To send a condolence message to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Alberto de Almeida Machado

Alberto de Almeida Machado of Kearny died at home on Jan. 29, 2019.

He was 40.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral, Kearny. Burial will take place in Brazil.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

