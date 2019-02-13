Obituaries for 13 Feb. 2019

Mary Catherine Dunn

Mary Catherine Dunn, a North Arlington resident since 1963, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

She was 95.

Born in New York City on Aug. 17, 1923, she was raised in Jersey City where she attended St. Michael’s Grammar School and Ferris High School.

Mary worked for New York Bell/Verizon in New York City for 34 years before retiring in 1981.

Earlier, she worked for RCA in Harrison.

She was a member of the North Arlington Happy Seniors, the North Arlington Elks Lodge No. 1992 and the Deborah Hospital Foundation.

Mary loved her family, animals and children, and was one of the kindest people you could ever meet.

She was the beloved daughter of the late Catherine ( nee Walsh ) and Peter Dunn; and the cherished sister of the late Thomas Peter Dunn.

She is survived by the Medaska and Godfrey Families, her close friends and extended family for over 54 years.

The funeral was from the Parow Funeral Home, 185 Ridge Road, North Arlington on Monday, Feb 11. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Entombment was in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Wladyslaw Lapinski

Wladyslaw Lapinski of Harrison died at St. Michael’s Medical Center, Newark, on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, after a short illness.

He was 84.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave. Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Gorski, Poland, he moved to the United States in 1979 and lived in Harrison ever since. He worked as a machinist for many years in Hackensack. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison.

Predeceased by his wife Teresa in 2015, he is survived by his loving daughter Bogumilla Groszewska; his dear brothers and sisters Tadeusz Lapinski, Jan Lapinski and Janina Konopka; and by many nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, Harrison, in care of the funeral home, in loving memory of Wladyslaw.

To send a condolence message to his family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Peter J. Malnati

Peter J. Malnati of Kearny and Little Silver died Feb. 6, 2019.

He was 85.

Peter was the owner of Arlington Monumental Works in Kearny.

He graduated from Kearny High School and Norwich University, in Northfield, Vermont, with a degree in aviation. He entered the U.S. Army and became a fixed wing and helicopter pilot. He served as President of the Chamber of Commerce, President of the Optimist Club, and was on the Board of Directors for the Salvation Army.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, serving as treasurer and deacon. He also belonged to the Copestone-Ophir Masonic Lodge.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elaine (Henkel) Malnati, and three children, Mark and his wife Karen, Mitchell and Lauren Henning. Peter was blessed with six grandsons, Douglas and Matthew Malnati, Mitchell and Max Malnati and John (Jack) and Grant Henning; and two great-grandchildren.

He has two sisters, Mrs. Robert Whinham and Dorothy Woodnorth and her husband George.

He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Raymond Perreault, Mrs. Harold Boisvert; and brother-in-law Ronald Henkel, all of Vermont.

He had many nieces and nephews in New Jersey and Vermont.

With respect to Peter’s wishes, his body was donated to the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School Anatomical Association.

There will be no memorial service.

