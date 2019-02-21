Obituaries for 20 Feb. 2019

Richard J. Wiedemann

Richard J. Wiedemann, 89, of Kearny died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.

Richard was born in Rutherford and also lived in Harrison and Carteret before moving to Kearny 47 years ago.

Richard’s love was spending time with family, telling jokes and enjoying a Schaefer beer.

Richard was the beloved husband for 70 years to Margaret Ann Wiedemann; devoted father of Eleanor Valle, Richard Wiedemann Jr., Gerald Wiedemann, Ann Pickraum, Linda Fabbricatore and the late Warren Paul Wiedemann; he is also survived by 21 loving grandchildren; 44 cherished great-grandchildren; 18 adoring great-great grandchildren; he is also survived by three sisters and was predeceased by nine brothers.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Helen L. Puchalik

Helen L. Puchalik, 98, died Monday, Feb. 11, at Abington Manor, in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.

She was the widow of Edward Puchalik.

Born in Taylor, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph and Lottie Nareswka Yancilla, she was employed as a seamstress and also worked in the United States Army as a nurse’s aide during Word War II.

Helen was an active member of Holy Cross Church in Harrison, where she spent many years. She was a volunteer for the Red Cross and a member of the Harrison Senior Center, with whom she enjoyed traveling and trips to Atlantic City.

Surviving are a son, Michael Puchalik and wife, Laura, of Clarks Summit; two grandchildren, Jason and Avalon; and a great-grandchild, Lylan.

She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Walter and Tony Yancilla; and a sister, Sophie.

The Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton, Pennsylvania, was in charge.

Jean L. (Krout) Haberle

Jean L. (Krout) Haberle, 95, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, formerly of Nutley and Landisville, Pennsylvania, died Feb. 7, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care, Mt. Joy, with her family by her side, following a brief illness.

She was the wife of the late John G. “Jack” Haberle Jr.

Jean was born in Newark and was raised in Nutley, a daughter of the late Franklin W. and Ada C. (Geiple) Krout.

She graduated from Nutley High School and Mary Washington College, Fredericksburg, Virginia, with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition in 1944. Prior to her marriage in 1949, Jean was employed by Hoffmann-La Roche in Nutley and later served on the Board of Visiting Nurse Association of Lancaster. Jean was a former member of Grace Episcopal Church, Nutley, and Zion Lutheran Church, Landisville.

Jean enjoyed traveling the world, life-long learning, theatre and music (especially at Lancaster’s Fulton Theatre), gardening and golf, community volunteering and, most of all, her family and friends.

Jean leaves behind her loving sons, Kenter B. Haberle of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, and his friend Carol Moore, and Craig E. Haberle and his wife, Kristin Hill Haberle of Lancaster. Jean was predeceased by her sister Ruth K. Briggs.

In keeping with Jean’s wishes, private funeral services and burial in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Glen Rock, Pennsylvania, will take place at the convenience of her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lancaster County Conservancy, Friends of the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania, Homestead Village or Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

The Geiple Funeral Home, Inc., 53 Main St., Glen Rock, Pa., was in charge. Condolences may be shared at geiple.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

