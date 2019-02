X.Ray Burns (Ken Green) dead at 57

Kenneth Green — you may know him as X.Ray Burns from the Glen Jones Program Featuring X-Ray Burns — died Sunday, Feb. 10., following a battle with cancer.

He was 57.

We will have a full tribute to the lifelong Kearny resident in the Feb. 20 edition of The Observer.

Click here to read arrangements.

In the interim, below, listen to the audio of Jones announcing the death on last Sunday’s radio show.

