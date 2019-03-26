web analytics
Press "Enter" to skip to content

Cardinal Tobin will lead Lenten prayer service for victims of abuse

By Kevin Canessa | Journalist & Webmaster on 26 March 2019

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., will lead the people of the Archdiocese of Newark in a Lenten Prayer Service for the survivors of sexual abuse and for the people of our Church on Thursday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m., in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. All are invited to come together in Lenten prayer for healing, strength and forgiveness.

Under the theme, “Create in Me a Clean Heart, O God,” the Cardinal will be joined by clergy, religious and lay faithful of the archdiocese to gather in prayer for the survivors of clergy abuse, for their families and for the Church.

Dr. Patricia Kelly, a board member of the Catholic Leadership Institute, will be the guest speaker, and give a reflection during the service. Kelly earned a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Bryn Mawr College, and works extensively with religious communities, dioceses, parishes and schools in the areas of leadership development and strategic planning. Kelly has a broad experience in conflict resolution within and between professional, ministerial and family groups.

For those unable to attend the prayer service in person, it will be live-streamed in its entirety to the Archdiocese of Newark’s Facebook page starting at 7:30 p.m. To view the live broadcast, visit facebook.com/NwkArchdiocese. The full video recording of the service also will be posted to the Archdiocesan website, www.rcan.org, shortly after the live-stream concludes.

Published in News

Kevin Canessa | Journalist & Webmaster
Kevin Canessa | Journalist & Webmaster

Kevin Canessa is a journalist and webmaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Edition, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and more behind the scenes. From 2006 to 2008, he served as the editor of The Observer, where he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video for the very first time. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Fla., for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Comments are closed.