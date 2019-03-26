Cardinal Tobin will lead Lenten prayer service for victims of abuse

Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, C.Ss.R., will lead the people of the Archdiocese of Newark in a Lenten Prayer Service for the survivors of sexual abuse and for the people of our Church on Thursday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m., in the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark. All are invited to come together in Lenten prayer for healing, strength and forgiveness.

Under the theme, “Create in Me a Clean Heart, O God,” the Cardinal will be joined by clergy, religious and lay faithful of the archdiocese to gather in prayer for the survivors of clergy abuse, for their families and for the Church.

Dr. Patricia Kelly, a board member of the Catholic Leadership Institute, will be the guest speaker, and give a reflection during the service. Kelly earned a Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Bryn Mawr College, and works extensively with religious communities, dioceses, parishes and schools in the areas of leadership development and strategic planning. Kelly has a broad experience in conflict resolution within and between professional, ministerial and family groups.

For those unable to attend the prayer service in person, it will be live-streamed in its entirety to the Archdiocese of Newark’s Facebook page starting at 7:30 p.m. To view the live broadcast, visit facebook.com/NwkArchdiocese. The full video recording of the service also will be posted to the Archdiocesan website, www.rcan.org, shortly after the live-stream concludes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

