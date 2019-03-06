Obituaries for 6 March 2019

Angelo F. Costello

Angelo F. Costello, 82, of North Arlington, formerly of Pennsylvania and raised in Kearny, died Feb. 27, 2019, with his wife of 49 years Carol (Van Volkenburgh) by his side.

He was predeceased by his loving father, Mario; mother, Mary; brother, Martin and sister, Anne Louise. The loving father of six children, Angelo (Jill); Michael (Kimberly); Debbie; Daniel (Michelle), Mark and Martin, he was the beloved grandfather of 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Angelo was a proud veteran of the United States Army Reserve. A businessman his whole life, he owned the High Seas Restaurant, North Arlington, but his true passion was construction, and was prominent in Kearny area as well as Bergen and Passaic counties.

Angelo was also an avid hunter and fisherman and was a founding member of the Bergen County WaterFowlers.

Angelo was beloved by all who knew him. He was a kindhearted, gentle, loving person who always put his family first. He touched the hearts of many and inspired others to emulate him. He was a father of fathers, a leader of men who never asked anything of anyone, but who gave his all to everyone.

He will be missed by all.

Angelo’s life was celebrated at Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny . A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested you honor Angelo’s life with a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn. 38148-0142 or at www.stjude.org.

Barbara A. Bingham

Barbara A. Bingham (nee Leahy) of Kearny died Feb. 26, 2019.

She was 84.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Barbara had been a hostess at both Carbone’s in Harrison and Teddy’s in Kearny. She was an aide at Washington School. Former wife of the late Michael Martone, she was the longtime companion of the late Teddy Ferraioli. She was the mother of Peggy Ann Martone and sister of Jacqueline Giguere, Margaret Carson, Dennis Leahy and the late Jerry “Skeeter,” James and Edward Leahy and Patricia Pegram. She is also survived by her grandchildren Michael Martone (Ceyla) and Barbara Biondo along with her great-grandchildren Michael and Wesley.

Joan F. Corblies

Joan F. Corblies, 76, of Toms River, died peacefully at home in East Newark, surrounded by her loving family.

The beloved wife of 56 years to Thomas F. Corblies Sr., Joan was born in Jersey City to the late John and Mary Case. She grew up in Harrison and then moved to East Newark to raise her family, where her heart and home were always open to visitors. Joan later retired with her husband to Toms River, where she lived for the past 15 years.

A graduate of Holy Cross Commercial, Joan held numerous administrative positions at Bell Telephone, Otis Elevator, Guyon Steel and West Hudson Hospital. She enjoyed walks to the bay, the boardwalk, crabbing, day trips to Atlantic City, and spending time with her lifelong friends, where they could be found sipping wine and laughing about their younger days.

The legacy of Joan’s strength, sense of family, charity and humor will forever live on with her seven children, Joan Walsh, and her husband, Thomas, Colleen Evans, and her husband, Frank, Thomas, and his wife, Lisa, John, and his wife, Teresa, Kelly, Kathryn, and Miguel Gonzalez, and his wife, Brandy; her 17 grandchildren, Brittani (Angel), Kurri (Pedro), Corey (Paula), Samantha, Brighid (Vincent), Ruaidhri, Deaglan, Christian, Melanie, Kelsey, Bailey, Kaitlyn, Daniel, Jack, Tyler, Charlize and Alexis; and her 10 great-grandchildren, Liam, Hunter, Ian, Mya, Wyatt, Remy, Leighton, Blake, Delaney and Rayanne.

She was the loving sister of Sister Teresa Marian (the former Mary Case), Patricia Tighe, and her husband, Charles, and the late Frances Carratura. Joan is also survived by many nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, and countless friends of her children and grandchildren, all of whom loved her as their own.

Visitation was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrate at St. Anthony’s Church, East Newark. Cremation was private. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armitagewiggins.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Make-A-Wish – New Jersey Chapter, 1384 Perrineville Road, Monroe Twp., N.J. 08831, or at nj.wish.org.

Judith Nerbetski

Judith Nerbetski of Kearny, formerly of East Newark, died at home Feb. 25, 2019.

She was 58.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Peter’s Church, Belleville. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Judy was the beloved daughter of John Nerbetski and the late Joan (Arasimowicz) and step-daughter of Patricia Nichols. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Peter’s Church.

Theresa A. Colamedici

Theresa A. Colamedici of North Arlington died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at home.

She was 93.

Theresa was the organist at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, from 1962 to 2008.

She is survived by her loving brother Orazio and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were under the direction of the Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington. Her interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

To read her complete obituary, or to send a condolence message to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Jacqueline J. Heilmann

Jacqueline J. Heilmann of Kearny died Friday, March 1, 2019.

She was 85.

A funeral service will take place during the visitation hours at the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. Relatives and Friends may visit Tuesday, March 5, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Her cremation will be private.

Born in Teaneck, Jacqueline was raised in Bogota, and eventually moved to Kearny in 1961. She worked at Kearny Speedwash Dry Cleaners for many years.

Predeceased by her husband Phillip in 1994, and a daughter, Linda Heilmann, in 1987, she is survived by a loving daughter, Lisa Limao, three dear grandchildren and a cherished great-grandson. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Janet Orgero and Barbara Trobiano.

To send a condolence message to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Hugh H. Jett

Hugh H. Jett of Harrison died March 3, 2019.

He was 62.

Visiting will be on Wednesday, March 6, at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, from 9 a.m. A service will begin at noon. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Hugh is survived by his sisters Dolores Jett (Steve Mazol) and Carol Baranowski (Mike) along with his beloved niece Karlyn.

Nancy Lee (Henry) Spiess

Nancy Lee (Henry) Spiess, 65, died March 1, 2019, at home with her family.

She was born in Haskell to Elvin W. and Josephine A. Henry. She graduated from Harrison High School and lived all of her life in East Newark. She worked for Congoleum Nairn in Kearny, later for J.J. Henry Co. in New York. After retiring, she worked as a crossing guard for the Borough of East Newark for many years.

She is survived by her loving husband and son, Walter Spiess and Ryan. She leaves behind her siblings Alan Henry, Barbara Phelan and Mary Jo Mattos (Joseph). She was predeceased by sibling Joseph Henry in August 2017. She also leaves behind many loving family members.

Per family wishes, cremation will be private and handled by the Mulligan Funeral Home in Harrison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, in the near future.

RIP our beloved Nancy.

