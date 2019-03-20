Obituaries for March 20, 2019

Rosa M. Pinho

Rosa M. Pinho died March 15, 2019.

She was 81.

She was born in Murtosa, Portugal, and emigrated to the United States in 1960 and resided in the Ironbound Section of Newark before moving to Harrison in 1970. She was the wife of the late Orlando O. Pinho.

Rosa initially worked as a seamstress at various clothing manufacturers. She then was employed at the RCA factory in Harrison as an amplifier and television tube maker, the predecessor to transistors and today’s silicon chips. After RCA closed its factory, Rosa resumed her work as a seamstress specializing in children’s clothing. Thereafter, she opened up Rosa Fashions, a children’s clothing store, which she owned and operated for 12 years and where she sold quality children’s clothes including custom-made dresses.

She was a member of the Centro Romeu Cascaes Portuguese American Club in Harrison for many years and attended Holy Cross Church in Harrison. She was an avid gardener, loved to crochet and needlepoint.

The beloved wife of the late Orlando for 52 years, she was the mother of Orlando Jr and wife Janet; and John and wife Gleidy. She was sister to Maria “Tina” married to Ernesto Oliveira; sister to Lazaro “Hank” Matos and his wife Phoebe; the late Joseph Matos; and Maria Sapata and her husband Manny. She was sister-in-law to Maria da Gloria & her husband Adelino Oliveira. She is also survived by Grandchildren O. Ryan And Nicholas Pinho, nephews Ernesto Oliveira (Jr), John “Rusty” Matos, Manny Sapata Jr., John Sapata, Marco and Tiago Oliveira and niece Sherry Matos Weatherall.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her name to the St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tenn. 38101. Mrs. Pinho and her late husband were longtime supporters of the Children’s Cancer Hospital. Or the Centro Romeu Cascaes Building Fund, 14 Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard North, Harrison, N.J. 07029.

CAROL BAYARD

Carol Bayard, an operatic soprano, died in Kearny on Feb. 8, 2019, where she had lived in retirement with her husband, Thomas Booth, for three years.

After a successful career as a leading soprano with the New York City Opera for 10 years during a 30-year career as a leading singer with other opera companies across the United States, they moved to retirement in Kearny shortly after celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Carol is also survived by a daughter, Olivia Booth, who works on Broadway in the Costume Department of “Hamilton.”

Kathleen ‘Kay’ Burns

Kathleen “Kay” Burns, 85, of Nutley, died March 10, 2019, with her family by her side.

Kay, the daughter of the late James and Kathleen (nee Firth) Duffy, was born in Montclair on July 4, 1933. She graduated from Queen of Peace High School in 1951 and Berkeley School of Business in 1952.

Prior to marrying, she worked at Newark College of Engineering. After almost 30 years as a devoted wife, mother and homemaker, she returned to the United Way of North Essex for nearly 15 years. Kay was a lifelong fan of the music from the 1940s and ‘50s. She had an outstanding memory, loved great conversation over a cup of tea and had a wonderful sense of humor.

Kay is survived by her husband of 58 years John “Jack” Burns; sons John, Jim and Kevin Burns; daughter Kathleen and her husband Greg Spreeman; and her grandsons William and Brice.

She was predeceased by her brother Jim.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Interment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Kevin Patrick McInerney

Kevin Patrick McInerney died March 11, 2019.

He was 60.

Born in Manhattan, he lived in the Bronx before moving to Kearny 35 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Burial was in Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover.

Kevin worked for Local 580 Structural and Ornamental Iron Workers Union in New York City. He was an avid Vikings Fan and loved to golf and fish.

The husband of Deborah (nee MacMillan) and father of Kelly M. and the late Michael R. McInerney, he was the son of Margaret (nee Maloney) and the late Patrick McInerney. Brother of Bernadette Terry (Howard) and Stephen McInerney, Kevin was also the son-in-law of Robert and the late Hazel (nee Rowlands) MacMillan and brother-in-law of Robert (Kathie), Thomas (Diane) and the late Donald MacMillan. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Memorial Sloan Kettering.

Ruth E. Wiseman

Ruth E. Wiseman (Wagner) of Verona, formerly of Kearny and Belleville, died March 9, 2019.

She was 74.

Memorial visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

Ruth retired as an RN with Hospice of NJ.

An avid reader, she enjoyed spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter Lisa Lipesky and her husband Mike. Grandmother of Mikey and Alyssa, she is also survived by her cousin David Bridge — whom she loved like a brother — and her great-nieces and nephews David, Allison and Micki along with their families.

Barbara McBride

Barbara McBride (nee Miller) died March 10, 2019.

She was 80.

Born in Jersey City, she lived many years in Kearny before moving to Wayne.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Barbara was an administrative coordinator for Prudential. She enjoyed her membership at the Montclair YMCA.

She was the mother of Patricia Jones (Charles) and Sharon Gibbs (Drew). Sister of Edward Miller and Marilyn Narozny, she is also survived by her grandchildren Charles, Matthew, Ashley, Brian and Caroline along with one great granddaughter on the way.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Mildred H. Narwid

Mrs. Mildred H. Narwid (nee Amabile) died Monday, March 11, 2019, in Montclair.

She was 85.

The funeral Mass was offered on Saturday, March 16, at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. Entombment was in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

Born in Jersey City, Mildred lived in Harrison for many years. She had been employed as a payroll clerk for Hartz Mountain in Harrison until retiring.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles A. Narwid (2017) and her son, Mark Narwid. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Lyn Mosior (Steve) and her daughter-in-law, Donna Burdge. She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Melynda Jannuzzi, Toni Passenti, Steven Mosior and Michael and Ashley Narwid as well as her great-grandchildren, Sean, Carley and Brooke Passenti; Olivia and Ava Jannuzzi and Jack and Emma Mosior.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/site/Donation.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny.

