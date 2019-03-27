Obituaries for March 27, 2019

Genevieve Eilers

Genevieve Eilers (nee Gburczyk) of Bloomfield, formerly of Kearny, died peacefully on March 19, 2019.

She was 105.

A funeral service was celebrated at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Entombment was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Born in Jersey City, Genevieve lived there until moving to Washington, D.C., for two years to work as an assistant to U.S. Rep. (Congressman) Alfred Sieminski. She then settled in Kearny, living there for 60 years before moving to Job Haines Home in Bloomfield six years ago.

Genevieve worked as a municipal clerk for the Town of Kearny for many years before retiring in her 60s. Her secret to longevity was “to just live a normal life, with no excess of anything.”

Upon returning from Washington, D.C., Genevieve married her beloved husband, the late John Eilers.

She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews; and was predeceased by her two sisters and two brothers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Job Haines Home, in Memory of Genevieve Eilers, 250 Bloomfield Ave., Bloomfield, N.J. 07003.

James J. Martine

James J. Martine died at home March 17, 2019.

He was 75.

Born in Washington, D.C., he was a lifelong Kearny resident.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Jim was an offset printer for Royal Printing in West New York. He was a member of the Lyndhurst Elks.

Husband of Ruth (nee Holden) he was the father of James J. Martine (Michele), Tammy Oxx (James) and Melissa Walenty (Robert). Brother of Carolyn Surowiec, he is also survived by his grandchildren Nicole, Samantha, Brian, Dominic, Andrew, Evan and Alayna.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Special Olympics of the Lyndhurst Elks Special Children’s Committee.

Eileen Maher

Eileen Maher (nee Biernacki), 76, formerly of Harrison, died March 24, 2019.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Wednesday, March 27, at 9:45 a.m. A funeral Mass at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Her burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation Hours will be on Tuesday, March 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday after 9 a.m. To send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born on July 20, 1942, to John and Margaret (nee Norton) Biernacki, she was raised in Harrison. She graduated from Holy Cross Commercial College and worked in banks until she married and took time off from her career to raise her daughters. She returned to work in various corporations in their accounts receivable departments before retiring in 2005.

Predeceased by her husband William Maher, she is survived by her daughters Eileen and Lisa and their husbands Ted and Rob; and her beloved granddaughter Casey. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. She was also predeceased by her parents John and Margaret Biernacki; her brothers John, Robert and Raymond; her sisters-in-law Carol and Jean; and brother-in-law Jim.

She took immense pride in her hometown of Harrison. She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and the Jersey Shore and attending Broadway Musicals.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of the funeral home in loving memory of Eileen.

