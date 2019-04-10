Car hits pole, catches fire, it extends to building (VIDEO)

We’ll have more on this soon — in the meantime, here’s an incredible video of a car crash at the intersection of the Belleville Turnpike and Argyle Place in Kearny from around midnight.

The car reportedly hit a pole, the pole fell and caused an extension of fire to an eyebrow-threading business. Reports indicate (somehow) the driver of the vehicle was able to escape without serious injuries.

We’re hearing that since power had to be turned off in the area, all NA middle school kids are reporting to the high school as there is no power at the middle school. (As of 8 a.m.)

Also as of 8 a.m., the Pike remains closed in both directions from Schuyler Avenue to Kearny Avenue/Ridge Road.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

