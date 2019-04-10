Car hits pole, catches fire, it extends to building (VIDEO)
By Kevin Canessa | Journalist & Webmaster on 10 April 2019
We’ll have more on this soon — in the meantime, here’s an incredible video of a car crash at the intersection of the Belleville Turnpike and Argyle Place in Kearny from around midnight.
The car reportedly hit a pole, the pole fell and caused an extension of fire to an eyebrow-threading business. Reports indicate (somehow) the driver of the vehicle was able to escape without serious injuries.
We’re hearing that since power had to be turned off in the area, all NA middle school kids are reporting to the high school as there is no power at the middle school. (As of 8 a.m.)
Also as of 8 a.m., the Pike remains closed in both directions from Schuyler Avenue to Kearny Avenue/Ridge Road.
Kevin Canessa is a journalist and webmaster at The Observer, a place where he has served on and off since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Edition, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on Facebook Live, including a weekly recap of the news — and more behind the scenes. From 2006 to 2008, he served as the editor of The Observer, where he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video for the very first time. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Fla., for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.
Comments are closed.