Over the past year, the residents of Kearny have been suffering as a result of noxious hydrogen sulfide gas emanating from the Keegan Landfill, which is owned and operated by the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority (NJSEA). The rotten-egg odor has become a regular occurrence, permeating through town on a daily basis and it’s having a DETRIMENTAL IMPACT ON THE HEALTH AND QUALITY OF LIFE of our residents