Kevin recaps this week’s newspaper (April 3, 2019)

Despite actions taken by the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority to make it more difficult to do so, the Town of Kearny still plans to sue the State of New Jersey under the Environmental Rights Act in an effort to get the Keegan Landfill closed and permanently and impermeably capped, Mayor Alberto G. Santos said in a video he posted to Facebook on Thursday, March 28. In the process, however, the mayor missed a tremendous opportunity to get the governor’s ear — as he promised he would do — by not attending a Union City Town Hall meeting with the governor on March 25.