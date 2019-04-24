Obituaries for 24 April 2019

Eduarda ‘Chana’ Pireta

Eduarda “Chana” Pireta de Uribe died peacefully at home in Kearny on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was 92.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home.

She was born in Lima, Peru, on Aug. 23, 1926 and was the last surviving member of the Pireta Sarco family. She immigrated to the United States in 1982 where she dedicated herself to caring for her family and ensuring she instilled strong family values.

She was a devout Catholic who attended Mass every Sunday.

Preceded in death by her husband Dimas Uribe and her children Margoth Robles, Gilbert Uribe, Gladys Uribe and Gorgio Uribe, she is survived by her remaining seven children and her in-laws Gilda and Gabriel Olivera, Elsi Uribe, Janet Uribe, Jesus and Azucena Uribe, Sergio and Rocio Uribe, Javier Uribe, Patricia Uribe, Carmen Uribe (widow of Gilbert), her 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will greatly be missed but will always be remembered for her care, strength and infinite love.

Emanuel DeSouza

Emanuel DeSouza, of the Ironbound section of Newark, died Sunday, April 14, 2019.

He was 25.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral service was held at the Funeral Home.

Born in Aveiro, Portugal, Emanuel moved to the U.S. with his family in July 2006. He has resided in Ironbound ever since. He worked as a carpenter for the last few years.

He is survived by his loving mother, Maria Branca Pereira and her husband, Carlos Albuquerque; and a beloved brother, Luis Souza. He is also survived by many other family members in the U.S., Brazil and Portugal.

To send a condolence message to his family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help defray Emanuel’s funeral expenses, in care of the funeral home, in loving memory of Emanuel.

Anthony J. Giardina

Anthony J. Giardina of North Arlington died at home on April 16, 2019.

He was 86.

Arrangements are by The Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home. Graveside prayers will be on April 27, at 11:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Anthony was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He had been an electrical engineer for Otis Elevator and later was a sergeant with the N.J. Turnpike.

Anthony was the husband of Barbara (nee Eckleberry), father of Patricia Giardina and JoAnne Giardina and brother of Grace Catrombone, Caroline Boni, Joseph Giardina, Vincent Giardina and the late Andrew Giardina. Also surviving is his granddaughter Racheal Kellett.

In lieu of flowers ,please consider a donation to the Humane Society or the Disabled American Veterans.

Catherine B. ‘Kay’ Glasser

Catherine B. “Kay” Glasser died Sunday, April 14, 2019.

She was 90.

Funeral services were under the direction of Mulligan Funeral Home, Harrison. A funeral service was held at the Funeral Home.

To send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, she resided in Harrison for more than 45 years. She worked as a chef for Dunphy’s Hawaiian Palms in Harrison for many years. A parishioner of Holy Cross Church, Harrison, she was also a member of many clubs including the American Legion Post 282 Women’s Auxiliary and a past member of the Harrison Lions Club.

Predeceased by her husband Frederick Glasser (1991), Kay is survived by her sons Frederick of Massachusetts and Robert of Harrison; and cherished grandchildren Frederick, Jessica, Tyler, Melissa and Christie Lee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the funeral home to help defray Catherine’s funeral expenses, in care of the funeral home, in loving memory of Kay.

