Obituaries for April 17, 2019

David J. Ascensao

David J. Ascensao of Kearny died April 3, 2019.

He was 56.

Memorial visitation was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, April 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny.

David is survived by his wife Claudia (nee Ramirez), his mother Lorraine Ascensao, his sons Carlos David Ascensao and Christian Michael Ascensao along with his sister Donna Malet.

Yomaily Zulay Rivera Hernandez

Yomaily Zulay Rivera Hernandez was born on June 4, 2017 and entered gently into rest on April 11, 2019. Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. It was followed by a private cremation.

Yomaily was the adored daughter of Heiley Hernandez and Alexander Rivera. She is also survived by her cherished grandparents along with many more loving family members.

Francis J. Martin

Francis J. Martin died April 6, 2019.

He was 81.

Born in Jersey City, he lived in Kearny before moving to Mount Arlington 25 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Frank was a retired accountant from Farmland Dairy in Wallington. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He was an avid runner and was a member of the Road Runners Club of Clifton. He and his wife Gloria were longtime members of the Arlington Players Club.

Husband of Gloria (nee Esposito) and father of Michael Martin (Deanne) and Linda Miterko (Edward), he is also survived by his grandchildren Ryan and Mary Martin, Edward Jr., Christopher and Alyssa Miterko and his great-grandson Wesley James Miterko.

Thomas J. Warner Jr.

Thomas J. Warner Jr. died April 8, 2019.

He was 80.

Born in Newark, he moved to Kearny in 1982. Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Tom was an advertising executive for The Star-Ledger. He was a member of St. Stephen’s Holy Name Society and Q.P. Council of the Knights of Columbus.

Beloved husband of Rose (nee Aguilos), he is also survived by his loving daughter Rosellen Warner.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Make A Wish Foundation.

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Traettino

Elizabeth “Betty” Traettino, (nee DeVivo) of Harrison died Sunday, April 14, 2019.

She was 94.

She was the beloved wife of the late Alfred V. “Freddy” Traettino.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison, on Thursday, April 18. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison, at a time to be determined. Interment will be in Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum, North Arlington.

For Betty’s service times, obituary or to send a condolence message to her family, visit www.mulliganfh.com.

