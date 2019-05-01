Obituaries for 1 May 2019

Edward Francis Farrell

Mr. Edward Francis Farrell (Ned), 88, of Madrid, Spain, died on Aug. 2, 2018 in Holland, Netherlands.

A memorial visitation will take place Tuesday, May 7, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Condon Funeral Home, 684 Kearny Ave., Kearny. (condonfuneralhome.com). A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 8, at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Mr. Farrell is survived by his two children, daughter Ilona Farrell and son Edward Farrell, as well as his sister Ann Farrell of Kearny and his God-daughter Karen Farrell of Manhasett, New York. He is also survived by his grandchildren Noa, Neave, Nikki and Bodhi Ho, Sarah and Joseph Farrell and by many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents John J. Farrell and Gertrude C. Farrell (nee Ryan) of Kearny, brothers John J. Farrell of Munich, Germany, and Thomas C. Farrell of Spokane, Washington; and sister Joan C. Farrell of Kearny.

Ned, as he was known to his family, was born in Kearny, graduated from St. Stephen’s Grammar School, Queen of Peace High School and Georgetown University Law School. After passing the bar in Washington, D.C., New York and New Jersey, he then took courses at the Hague, Holland, where he specialized in international law.

He worked throughout Europe, and then settled and opened his own law firm in Madrid, Spain, where he lived and worked for many years.

Ned served in the U.S. Army during peacetime, and greatly enjoyed his family and friends, traveling, skiing, hunting, the opera and golf. Mr. Farrell was also an author of several books and poetry.

Ann E. McLaughlin

Ann E. McLaughlin, (nee Scott), died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Alaris at Kearny.

She was 82.

Relatives and friends were invited call at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny. The funeral service took place at the First Presbyterian Church of Arlington, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Ann was born in Glasgow, Scotland, and came to this country in 1960. She had lived in Kearny for the last 45 years.

She worked in the Senior Center in the Town of Harrison for 13 years before her retirement in 2010. Prior, she was a waitress at Carbone’s Restaurant (later named Nicole’s) in Harrison for 30 years.

Mrs. McLaughlin was a member of the Harrison Cancer League.

She is survived by her daughter, Katherine Rosamilia and her husband, Frank; one grandchild, Frank McLaughlin and his wife Kelly; two great-grandchildren, David and Ryan McLaughlin; nieces and nephews, Debra Barnes, Linda Zuest, Ronald Barnes, Robert Barnes and his wife, Ela and Joanne Rollins and her husband, Tim. She also leaves behind two great-nephews, Aiden Barnes and Nicholas Van Ausdall and her longtime friend, Catherine McGrath.

Ann was predeceased by her husband, Robert McLaughlin; her son, Frank McLaughlin and two nieces, Diane and Janice Barnes.

Patricia G. Muller

Patricia G. Muller (nee Thuring) of Kearny died April 22, 2019.

She was 83.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Pat was the loving wife of Robert A. Muller and devoted mother of James Muller (his wife Roberta) and loving grandmother of Thomas, Jonathon and Matthew.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Kidney Foundation.

William J. Davitt Jr.

William J. Davitt Jr. died at home on April 20, 2019.

He was 85.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. A service took place at the funeral home. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Bill was retired from Otis Elevator and was a Korean War Army veteran.

Husband of the late Mary (nee Manley), he is survived by his children Dan Davitt (Robin), Christina Davitt and William Davitt. Also surviving are his grandchildren Bill, Katelyn, Samantha, Rachel, Dana and Daniel.

Paul A. Procacci

Mr. Paul A. Procacci of Kearny died on April 19, 2019.

He was 91.

Relatives and friends were received in the Condon Funeral Home, Kearny. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial with full Military Honors took place in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Paul is survived by his wife of 69 years, Kathleen (nee Desmond) and his children Paul (Miriam) Procacci, Kathleen (Gabe) Fiore and Allison Procacci. Also surviving are his sisters, Marie (Leonard) Scarnato and Florence Avolio. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Paul (Ashley) Procacci, Kristin (John) Marx, Justin (Erika) Procacci, Lisa Procacci (Ross Wood) and Grabriel Fiore; as well as his great-grandchildren, Brianne, Payton, Colin, Kylie, J.J., Bryson, Noah, Cameron, Desmond, Liam, Ashton and Tristan.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Theresa Procacci and his grandson, Stephen Procacci.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn. 38101-9908 or stjude.org/tribute.

Stella A. McKee

Stella A. McKee, (nee Walkiewicz), 100, died Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Allendale Nursing Home, Allendale.

The funeral will be from the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, NJ on Wednesday, May 1, at 10 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny, at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 30, from 2 to 6 p.m.

Mrs. McKee was born in Newark, and lived in Harrison before moving to Kearny in 1939.

She was an assembler for the Hyatt Roller Bearing Division of General Motors Corporation in Harrison for 18 years until her retirement in 1980.

Stella was a member and past president of the Rosary Altar Society of St. Cecilia Church, the Cecilian Seniors and the Kearny Senior Citizens Club.

She is survived by four grandsons, Michael, Mark, Matthew and Kyle McKee; one great-grandson, Cody McKee; and one niece, Arlene Chrobak.

She was predeceased by her husband, John T. McKee Sr.; two sons, Milton J. McKee and John T. McKee and one sister, Helen Braun.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to St. Cecilia Church, 120 Kearny Ave., Kearny, N.J. 07032.

John A. Stefanko

John A. Stefanko died Monday, April 22, 2019, in St. Barnabas Medical Center, Livingston.

He was 89.

The funeral was private.

John was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and had lived in Kearny since 1942.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1953.

Mr. Stefanko was a salesman for Bakery Delivery Local 194 for 25 years.

John volunteered for the Kearny Pony League for 26 years.

He is survived by his children, John E. Stefanko and Patricia F. Stefanko; four grandchildren, Meghan Rafferty and James, John and Michael Stefanko and one great-grandchild, Harper Stefanko.

John was predeceased by his wife, Patricia F. (nee Coogan) Stefanko; one daughter, Maureen Stefanko and one son, Thomas Stefanko.

The Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, Kearny, was in charge.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

