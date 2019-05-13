web analytics
HCSO: Arrest made in East Newark armed robbery

By Kevin Canessa | Journalist & Webmaster on 13 May 2019

A juvenile who authorities believe was one of three boys responsible for an armed robbery in East Newark over the weekend has been arrested, according to a statement from Hudson County Sheriff Frank X. Schillari.

Schillari says on Sunday, May 12, the Hudson County Sheriff’s K9 Unit was contacted by the Harrison Police Department seeking assistance tracking a suspect who reportedly fled on foot after committing an armed robbery.

Two other suspects fled the scene in a stolen, black Honda Accord, striking an East Newark police vehicle along the way, the sheriff says.

The K9 unit deployed its Bloodhound and Patrol K9 teams to the scene and were able to successfully locate one of the suspects hiding under a porch in the backyard of a nearby residence.

That 17-year-old buy, a Newark resident, surrendered to authorities without incident, according to Schillari.

On Monday, May 12, the K9 unit returned to the area to help local authorities search for the handgun used in the robbery.

The K9 team located the weapon in the alleyway of a home in the area where the suspect reportedly fled on foot.

A source who said he was not authorized to speak about this case told The Observer the suspects in this armed robbery were also involved in a similar crime in Newark the same day.

