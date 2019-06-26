EDITORIAL: In thanks for Project Graduation & more

This past weekend, most of the Kearny High School Class of 2019 headed onto buses and to a very well structured Project Graduation after they got diplomas. The event, happening in Kearny for the last decade plus, ensures that one of the most important nights of a teenager’s life — high school graduation — is spent in a safe, alcohol- and drug-free environment.

Far too often, we hear of graduation-night tragedies caused by drugs or alcohol. But thanks to the dedication and incredibly hard work of the Project Graduation Committee, we can always rest assured that the new alums of Kearny HS will always be in good hands, well chaperoned, with plenty of fun things to do following graduation.

So we take this time, once again, to thank the committee and all the people and businesses that year-in and year-out make this night possible. Our children are much better off because of your efforts — and they do not go unnoticed.

Congratulations, graduates

This past week, many eighth-graders and high school seniors said goodbye to the schools in which they’ve spent many years studying, growing, making friendships among so many other things.

We recognize how difficult it must be to be a teenager in this world filled with bullying, social media and peer pressures that are nothing like many adults faced while in school.

And yet, so much greatness lies ahead. Whether it’s in high school for the graduating eighth-graders — or college, university or the workforce for graduating 12th-graders.

Yet we know these graduates are well-prepared no matter what the future holds. The public schools in our readership area have done a fine job preparing their students. The private and Catholic schools have done so, too.

And so whatever is next, we say congratulations, graduates. You have been left with an education that will be everlasting. Now go out — take the next step — and make us all proud. Because you all have already based on your accomplishments.

The future is yours.

Now conquer it!

Well done, NAHS/BCC graduates

We also give extra praise, this week, to all of the students who graduated from North Arlington High School, having already obtained an associate degree. This innovative program that allows cohort members to be prepared to earn a bachelor’s degree in just two years has clearly been successful. And to think these alums could earn up to a master’s degree at New Jersey City University without spending a dime is even more impressive.

Congratulations to all of the graduates — and well done to Stephen Yurchak, superintendent of schools, and to all others involved — for implementing this incredibly progressive and forward-thinking program.

There is none other like it in the State of New Jersey and because of that, we should all be very proud!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

