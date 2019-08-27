web analytics
Red Bulls offer support for West Hudson’s fight to keep Keegan closed

By Kevin Canessa | Journalist & Webmaster on 27 August 2019

The New York (New Jersey) Red Bulls have come out swinging in support of the Town of Kearny and the rest of West Hudson in its fight to keep the Keegan Landfill closed. And you can thank the fans who have attended soccer matches at the Harrison-based stadium and their off-color remarks, for it all.

The fans have had enough of the odors during matches, so the team has released a statement in favor of keeping Keegan closed — forever.

“Fans may have noticed intermittent unpleasant odors that have been emanating from the Keegan Landfill in Kearny during their visit to Red Bull Arena,” the team said. “The odors have been noticeable in Kearny and surrounding towns, including Harrison, depending on weather conditions.

“The NY Red Bulls are in full support of the temporary closing of the Keegan Landfill, as ordered by the NJ Supreme Court, so that the testing may be performed to determine whether the landfill should be closed permanently or further remediated.

“Harrison is our home and we are proud to see action taken with the resolution passed by the Town of Harrison as well as the work of the Town of Kearny to defend their residents.

“Fan experience at Red Bull Arena in always our top priority, and we will continue to communicate with local and state officials on this matter.”

The Red Bulls appear to be the first major business or organization to proffer support for the landfill’s permanent closure.

Published in East Newark, Essex County, Harrison, Hudson County, Kearny, Keegan Landfill, News and Sports

