Images from the 2019 Kearny High School Sept. 11, 2001 remembrance

By The Observer Staff on 10 September 2019

(Photos by Teddy J. Lopez) — The annual Kearny High School 9/11 Remembrance took place Friday, Sept. 6, in the high school gym. Normally, the event takes place outside on the field near the school’s 9/11 memorial, but menacing skies moved the ceremony inside this year. Annually, Martin Nystrom, a docent at the Sept. 11 Memorial at the new World Trade Center, leads the always-moving ceremony at KHS. Nystrom, who took part in the rescue operations following the 2001 attacks, leads tours of the New York City Memorial, where the Twin Towers once stood.

The Observer Staff
