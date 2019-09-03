Visions Dance Studio kicks off 23rd year

Starting its 23rd year, Visions Dance Studio, at 202 Midland Ave. (corner of Davis and Midland avenues) in Kearny, is committed to providing a warm, friendly and secure atmosphere for your child to learn and enjoy the art of dance.

Visions Dance Studio offers combination classes and creative-movement classes for toddlers as young as 15 months old. It also offer classes in hip hop, ballet, jazz, tap, cultural, musical theatre (singing, acting and dancing), Broadway kids (acting, song & dance) for ages 4 and older, technique, gymnastics (ages 3 and older), Latin rhythms and dance (ages 4 and older), lyrical (ages 4 and older), hip hop (ages 4 and older) and self-defense (ages 3 and older).

Your child will love learning with our professional staff.

Girls and boys of all ages and levels can register for classes, which run from September through June. Registration will continue when classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Also, check out Baby and Me Classes. Your little ones are very curious at this age. A Baby and Me class will allow them to explore their curiosity while creating confidence and socialization. They will learn the basics of music, movement and exercise through singing, chanting and moving as they explore all kinds of music and fun, safe activities tailored to each student’s personal milestone.

What we do: We explore instruments, learning to clap, introducing jumping and dancing, colors, numbers and the alphabet through song and dance. We will also be doing facial expressions, baby motor skill massages, hand-eye coordination drills and so much more.

Each class will be an adventure and an opportunity for parents to bond one-on-one with their babies.

For more information, call Visions Dance Studio at 201-991-1718.

Join Visions Dance Studio on Facebook and Instagram @ visions_dance_studio. Also visit www.visionsdancestudios.com.

