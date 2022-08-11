LPD: Smoke shop in serious trouble

The Cloud Smoke Shop on Ridge Road in Lyndhurst may just be going up in smoke.

That’s because on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, detectives from the New Jersey State Police Gangs and Organized Crime North Unit and the Lyndhurst Police Department Criminal Investigations Division completed a three-month investigation of the shop at 200 Ridge Road — and not much of it resulted in good news, Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri, of the Lyndhurst PD, said.

The investigation was the result of numerous complaints over the sale of tobacco products to underage individuals, the sale of unregulated marijuana and other quality of life concerns. The investigation culminated with the arrest of Laith K. Husain, 23, of Paterson.

According to Auteri:

A warrant allowing the search of the smoke shop and of Husain’s home and vehicle revealed a combined total of $6,800 in cash, numerous prescription legend pills and approximately 17 pounds of marijuana.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to confirm the sale of tobacco products to minors and the sale of unregulated marijuana to adults and minors alike.

The shop is not a licensed marijuana dispensary.

Husain, meanwhile, was charged with possession of over five pounds of marijuana but under 25 pounds with the intent to distribute; distributing over one ounce of marijuana but under five pounds of marijuana to an NJSP undercover; possession of six suspected Oxycodone pills with intent to distribute; possession of over six ounces of marijuana; possession of six suspected Oxycodone pills and three counts of selling tobacco products to persons under 21 years of age.

Husain was remanded to the Bergen County Jail and was scheduled for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The co-owners of the Cloud Smoke Shop, identified as Husein K. Husein, 29, and Hashim K. Rabah, 28, both of Paterson, were issued township ordinance violations for maintaining a public health nuisance. Additionally, the township building inspector and Bergen County Department of Health Services issued citations for code violations.

The Township of Lyndhurst has suspended the business’ certificate of occupancy for the until further notice.

“The Lyndhurst Police Department would like to thank the NJSP Gangs and Organized Crime North Unit for taking the lead in supporting our efforts to address this quality of life issue that plagued both our township and the youth of our community,” Auteri said.

