The New Jersey Clean Communities Council (NJCCC), a statewide, comprehensive, litter-abatement program, honored Bergen County with the “2024 County Program Award” for its multifaceted approach that includes cleanup, enforcement and education.

NJCCC Executive Director JoAnn Gemenden presented the award last month during the second-annual New Jersey Sustainability in Motion Expo in Atlantic City, which attracted hundreds of attendees from across the state.

Bergen County has four distinct programs focused on cleaning up the environment that has eliminated more than 1.1 million pounds of trash from the greater community.

The effort includes the Summer Work Crew Initiative for young people that has collected more than 78,600 pounds of waste in the past two years, as well as a mini grant program for community members, non-profit organizations and environmentalists to conduct cleanups of public land.

Over the past two years, recipients worked more than 86,500 manhours, collecting more than 800,000 pounds of litter.

Bergen County Clean Communities also joins forces with the Sheriff’s Labor Assistance Program (SLAP) to clean roadways and hard-to-reach areas. Members of the SLAP program have removed more than 280 tires and more than 86,000 pounds of waste from the environment in the past two years.

The county’s Clean Communities programs also teamed up with the Springboard Program of Bergen County Special School District for multiple cleanups a year. Springboard students have removed more than 2,800 pounds of garbage in the last 20 cleanups.

Bergen County Clean Communities enforcement is supported through Environmental Health Specialists (EHS) Investigators who inspect facilities with overflowing dumpsters and litter-strewn property. Through enforcement, these properties are cleaned up.

County officials emphasize education and public outreach, focusing primarily on single use plastics, the danger they pose to the environment, the proper ways to reduce, reuse and recycle and how Clean Communities programs impact humans on a global scale.

Learn more at njclean.org and litterfreenj.org.

NJCCC Vice Chair John Wohlrab, Bergen County Clean Communities Coordinator Linda Morehouse, NJCCC Chair Linda Doherty and NJCCC Executive Director JoAnn Gemenden.

