Lyndhurst PD: Jersey City man used ID theft to steal nearly $7K using Costco credit card

The Lyndhurst Police Department has arrested a Jersey City man they say is alleged to have stolen nearly $7K using a Costco credit card via ID theft, Capt. Paul Haggerty, of the Lyndhurst Police Department, said.
On Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 at approximately 4 p.m., Officer Michael D’Alessandro took a report from a local resident, a victim of identity theft and credit card fraud, who reported on approximately July 31, 2025, the victim received a Costco credit card. Upon the victim returning to the Costco in Clifton to return items recently purchased, the victim was made aware of fraudulent activity to the account totaling approximately $6,900 in fraudulent charges.
An extensive investigation lead by Det. Joseph White into the incident ultimately lead to Baba Toure, 55, of Jersey City, being identified as a suspects who committed the unauthorized transactions. After working through various leads he developed, and with the assistance of the Wayne and Jersey City police departments, an arrest warrant was issued by Det. White, leading to Toure’s apprehension by the Rivervale Police Department on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025.
Toure was charged with third-degree fraudulent use of a credit card and third-degree identity theft before being remanded to the Bergen County Jail, Hackensack.
