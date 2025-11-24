Nutley’s holiday celebration upcoming

Nutley’s Holiday Christmas Tree Lighting and Hanukkah Celebration is set for Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Municipal Plaza, 1 Kennedy Drive. Chestnut Street and Franklin Avenue will also be closed off for the festivities.

Families may look forward to Santa’s return, complete with his reindeer and elves. Photos with Santa will be available in an outdoor heated tent. Musical entertainment for the evening will include performances by the Chamber Singers and Brass Ensemble.

A message from Mayor John V. Kelly III, who is currently on deployment in Iraq, will make this year’s event extra meaningful. Deputy Mayor Tom Evans along with Commissioners Alphonse Petracco, Joseph Scarpelli and Mauro G. Tucci will be on hand to flip this year’s light switch.

Attendees may also enjoy classic activities such as a mini train ride, horse and buggy rides, roasted chestnuts and donuts. Nutley School System support groups will host fundraising tables throughout the night. At the event’s close, all are invited to the Live Nativity at Vincent United Methodist Church, with viewings at 7:10pm and 7:35pm

For full event details, contact the Kelly’s office at (973) 284-4976 or visit www.nutleynj.org.

