Hall of Fame Coach Bob Hurley offers clinic at Kearny HS

For the second year in a row, legendary former St. Anthony High School basketball coach Bob Hurley visited Kearny High School for a clinic alongside Bayonne High School head coach Ben Gamble and KHS head coach Marc McCaffrey. Hurley is just back from the Final Four where son, Danny, coach at UConn, lost in the final to Michigan. Hurley coached at St. Anthony from 1970 until its closure in 2017 and has won more state championships than any other coach and now conducts clinics around the country. He is also a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Also on hand were members of Sgt. Jack Grimm’s Community Oriented Policing unit. Also present was Assemblyman Jerry Walker, who is seen here with Mark Bruscino, Kearny Schools director of operations.
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Kevin A. Canessa Jr. is the editor of and broadcaster at The Observer, an organization he has served since 2006. He is responsible for the editorial content of the newspaper and website, the production of the e-Newspaper, writing several stories per week (including the weekly editorial), conducting live broadcasts on social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, and X, including a weekly recap of the news — and much more behind the scenes. Between 2006 and 2008, he introduced the newspaper to its first-ever blog — which included podcasts, audio and video. Originally from Jersey City, Kevin lived in Kearny until 2004, lived in Port St. Lucie. Florida, for four years until February 2016 and in March of that year, he moved back to Kearny to return to The Observer full time. Click Here to send Kevin an email.