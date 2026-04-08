Registration open for KUEZ annual yard sale

Registration is open for Kearny residents who wish to participate in the annual KUEZ Kearny Town-Wide Yard and Sidewalk Sale set for May 2 and 3.

Only Kearny residents may participate.

Sellers will be featured on a Google Map created for the sale.

The sale is limited to Kearny residents only who may register online or download or print a registration form at www.kearnynj.org. Printed forms are also available at Kearny Town Hall, 402 Kearny Ave.; the Kearny Library, 318 Kearny Ave.; and the KUEZ office at the Town Hall annex next door to Town Hall.

Any Kearny resident may host a yard sale that weekend at home without paying a fee or permit costs.

The KUEZ will be promote and advertise the sale throughout the area.

Completed registration forms may be dropped off at the KUEZ Office, Town Hall Annex or sent by email to KUEZ@Kearnynj.org no later than April 30. Exceptions cannot be made.

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