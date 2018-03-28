Obituaries for March 28, 2018

Catherine Dalton Meder

Catherine Dalton Meder, 75, of Guilford, Conn., succumbed to her long brave battle with cancer, peacefully at her home on Friday, March 16, 2018.

She was born Catherine Dalton in East Newark, the daughter of Margaret and Maurice Dalton.

She is survived by her husband Donald and sons Darin and David Meder. She is also survived by her brother Maurice Dalton and husband, Gary Andres of Exeter, N.H. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Dalton. Her greatest joy was her five grandchildren, Tatum, Natalie, Blake, Katherine Belle and Bryce Meder.

Family gatherings were of the utmost importance to her. She was adept at any craft, including stained glass windows, basket making and hand-chair caning — which she taught at the Guilford Handcraft Center.

She spent most of her adult life as a bookkeeper and was an avid fisher in her spare time. She spent many hours on her boat — MissCathy — fishing local waters as well as offshore.

One of her greatest accomplishments was taking first place in the Ed Beauvais blackfishing tournament. She would tell anyone willing to listen of that feat — and several other stories about the “record” fish she had caught. It was a given fact that if anyone was to catch the most or biggest fish, it would be her.

A very special thanks to Hospice Home Care for their caring, kindness and expert care.

A private service will take place at a future date.

The Guilford Funeral Home, Guilford, Conn., was in charge.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence for the family, visit: www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com.

June F. De Palma

June F. De Palma (nee Vitale), 72, of Kearny, died March 21, 2018.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Services were at the funeral home. Interment was in George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

A lifelong resident of Kearny, June worked as a manager at Midtown Pharmacy, Kearny, for over 25 years.

She was the beloved wife of Anthony De Palma for 47 years. The mother of Grace Pfeiffer (Gregory) and Amanda De Palma, she was the sister of Carmin Vitale (Joyce), grandmother of Daniel Pfeiffer and sister-in-law of Rosemary Tremmel.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Philly Phaces, P.O. Box 63186, Philadelphia, Pa. 19114 would be appreciated.

Charles Thomas Cain

Charles Thomas Cain, 81, of Kearny, passed away on March 22, 2018.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Cecilia Church, Kearny, on Wednesday, March 28, at 10 a.m. Cremation is private. Visitation is at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Tuesday, March 27, from 4-8 p.m.

A lifelong resident of Kearny, Charlie graduated from Kearny High School in 1954 and attended Rutgers University before serving in the U.S. Army at the Pentagon. He was an active member of St. Cecilia parish, an usher at the Sunday 10 a.m. Mass and volunteered regularly at church bingo and other fundraising activities. A member of the Knights of Columbus Council 6928 for many years, Charlie was elected Grand Knight in 1990.

Besides spending time with his family, Charlie most enjoyed the camaraderie of Graham’s Tavern in Kearny. He was also an avid Mets fan.

Charlie is survived by his loving sister Rose Mary Callinan, his devoted niece Colleen Readie and nephews John, Thomas and Matthew Callinan and Christopher, Kevin and Keith Readie. He leaves behind a grand-niece, Ava Readie, and grand-nephews Michael Callinan and Bryce and Tristan Readie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 6928 in his memory.

Anne S. Dittman

Anne S. Dittman (nee D’Arc), 81, of Kearny, died March 24, 2018.

A funeral service takes place at the First Lutheran Church, Kearny, on Wednesday, March 28, at 10 a.m. Interment follows in Arlington Cemetery, Kearny. Visitation is at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Tuesday, March 27, from 5-8 p.m.

Born in Orange, Anne was a lifelong Kearny resident. She was president of the church council of the First Lutheran Church in Kearny, and previously worked as a real estate agent at Borgos & Borgos Real Estate, Kearny. She lived for being a fiercely loyal and devoted mother and grandmother.

Anne was the beloved wife of George Dittman; loving mother of Cari Mulligan and her husband Joseph, and Lori Mahony and her husband Thomas; and dear grandmother of Kathryn, Jaclyn, Kyle, Dylan, Logan, Connor and Michael. She was predeceased by her sisters Eleanor Doner, Genevieve Bucco and Marie Martello; and is survived by her brother John, and by several loving nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Humane Society.

