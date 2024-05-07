Obituaries for May 8, 2024

Patricia McCormick

Pat McCormick of Kearny (nee Najuch) died May 1, 2024.

She was 82.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. Her Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church in Harrison. Burial was in Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington.

Pat was the wife of the late John McCormick. She was the loving mother of Tish McDermott, Cathy Cook and Stephen McCormick. Sister of Ruth Dienamann and the late Stephen and Michael Najuch, she is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Brianna, Cheyenne, Cullen and Madison.

Brian R. Keil

Brian R. Keil died April 30, 2024.

He was 65.

Born in Kearny, he moved to Sparta 28 years ago.

Visiting was at the Armitage Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Cremation was private.

Brian served in the United States Army and was a retired project manager for NJ Transit in Maplewood. He loved to play pool and fish.

Son of the late Richard and Shelia (Robertson) Keil, he is survived by his wife Karen (Muzzo), his children Danielle Evers, Jackie Generoso, Brian Keil and Kelsey Keil. He was the brother of Richard, Dennis and Christina; also surviving are five grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Jennifer Ann French

Jennifer Ann French Jennifer Ann French of Harrison died peacefully on April 24, 2024.

Jenny was born March 1, 1960, to Thomas and Violetta French. She graduated from Harrison High School and had a successful career commuting to New York on the PATH train.

Jenny was an avid sports fan. You could always hear her rooting for her Mets, New York Rangers and New York Giants, whether attending games or watching from home.

The most important thing to Jen was family and friends. Everyone knew and loved “Aunt Jen.”.She attended all her nieces’ and nephews’ graduations, parties, sporting events and theater happenings. Jenny also loved to travel. She even flew to London on the Concorde. She loved family trips to national parks, where she hiked and kayaked.

Jenny was also the best “dog mom” to her precious Una.

Jennifer is survived by her parents Tom and Letty; her siblings and spousesVal and Doug Richardson, Gregory and Kimberly French, Letty Jo and Dan Green, Regina Slattery and Robert and Tammy French; also her many nieces, nephews, sister-in-law, cousins, aunts and uncles and friends.

No service is planned at this time.

