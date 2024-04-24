Obituaries for April 24, 2024

Andrew Nisbet

Andrew Nisbet, 60, died suddenly Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at home in Toms River.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, for a celebration of life beginning at 6 p.m.

Born in Red Bank, Andy lived in Kearny before moving to Toms River four years ago.

He was an attendant at the Lukoil Gas Station in North Arlington for several years.

Mr. Nisbet was a standout baseball player in left field for the Kearny Kardinals and was a member of the team in 1981, when they reached No. 2 in the State of New Jersey. He earned all-county honors that year and later would be inducted into the Kearny High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his beloved daughter, his everything, Kendra Nisbet and her fiancé, Daniel Trzepla, one brother, Alan Nisbet and many nieces and nephews.

Andy was predeceased by his wife, Diane (Marks) Nisbet, one brother Archibald R. Nisbet Jr. and his parents, Archibald and Irene (McGrath) Nisbet Sr.

Lawrence Lutrario Sr.

Lawrence Lutrario Sr. died peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2024, after a short illness.

The funeral was conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Ave., Harrison. A funeral Mass was celebrated at Holy Cross Church, Harrison. His interment will was in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Predeceased by his loving wife Veronica “Tootsie” Lutrario and his son-in-law Dominick Liguori, Larry is survived by his beloved children Linda Liguori, Lawrence Lutrario Jr. and his wife Julie and Debbie Mount and her husband, Andrew. Larry is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Dara (Nigel), Shaylyn, Devon, Riley, Hailey, Jared and his dear great-granddaughter Delilah. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Larry was a proud member of the Teamsters Union and worked for over 30 years in the transportation industry before retiring many years ago.

Larry also served his country during the Korean War, was a lifelong member of Holy Cross Parish and a longtime member of the Harrison-East Newark Elks.

Larry will be remembered dearly and sorely missed by all who had the privilege to know him.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Holy Cross Parish Food Pantry, 16 Church Square, Harrison, N.J. 07029 in loving memory of Larry.

Kathleen M. Power

Kathleen Power (nee Delaney) died on April 15, 2024.

She was 72.

Visiting was at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. Mass was celebrated at St. Stephen’s Church, Kearny. Burial was in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Montclair.

Kathleen was the beloved mother of Courtney Arimenta (her husband Ron), Danielle Bowling (her husband Ron) and the late Dennis Power. Sister of Roslynn Donnelly and Brian Delaney, she is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Ella, Ethan, Lily, Briann, Logan and Alexis along with a host of cousins and nieces and nephews. Kathleen is predeceased by her beloved parents Martin and Phyllis Delaney.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Lung Association.

