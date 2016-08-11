Harrison football coach arrested for DWI, other charges

HARRISON —

The new football coach at Harrison High School was arrested last Friday night and hit with an assortment of charges, including driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

According to the Harrison police report, Thomas Ferriero, 50, was arrested by Harrison police after he allegedly took a Board of Education van and crashed it into five parked vehicles, the last one being parked at Kingsland Ave. and Hamilton St.

According to the report, Harrison police arrived at the scene at 8 p.m. last Friday and found Ferriero standing next to the van that he crashed. The report says that he was “unsteady on his feet and slurring his words.” When asked if he had been drinking, Ferriero told police that he had “three beers.” The report said that Ferriero smelled of an odor of an alcoholic beverage.

At that point, assisting Harrison police asked Ferriero to conduct field sobriety tests, which he could not do successfully.

Harrison police found out that Ferriero took the van without permission from his father, a Board of Education employee, who had been assigned permission to use the van.

A witness said that Ferriero was traveling westbound on Hamilton St. when it struck a vehicle parked at 752 Hamilton, a 2014 silver Honda. Ferriero continued to drive the van on Hamilton, when the van struck another parked vehicle at 736 Hamilton, this one being a 2010 Toyota. The suspect vehicle then apparently made a U-turn and proceeded east onto Kingsland Ave.

From there, the van struck a third vehicle located in front of Harrison High School, a 2013 Jeep. After striking the third vehicle, the van veered across Kingsland Ave. striking the fourth vehicle head on, a 2007 black Ford. Ferriero then apparently got out of the van to retrieve the front right tire that had been ripped off during the accident.

Back at police headquarters, Ferriero submitted two samples of his breath for analysis. The test result was a 0.11.

Ferriero was suspended without pay as the head football coach, a position he was just appointed to last March. He is the former girls’ basketball coach at Queen of Peace, as well as the former head football coach at QP and Harrison. There’s no word about a possible replacement for Ferriero, although Juan Garcia, the former head coach at Marist in Bayonne, has been an assistant under Ferriero since his hiring and seems like a logical choice for a replacement.

For more on this story, including an exclusive interview with Ferriero, please read Jim Hague’s Sports View column in the Aug. 17 editions of The Observer.

