Obituary: Emily J. Pallotti, 106

Emily J. Pallotti

Emily J. Pallotti, lovingly known as “Billie,” died peacefully at home on March 21, 2024, surrounded by her adoring family at the blessed age of 106.

Emily was born in Elizabeth on Sept. 5, 1917 during World War I, the second of six children, to Beatrice and Edward Maleski, who immigrated from Poland. Emily married Joseph Pallotti in 1937, during the Great Depression, residing in Kearny. She was happily married for 42 years until her husband’s death in 1979.

Upon her retirement in 1983 from Work-O-Lite in Belleville as a switchboard operator, Emily moved to Locust, New Jersey, along with her daughter Elsie, and son-in-law Ray. As a newcomer to Monmouth County, Emily immediately found her footing, volunteering at Riverview Hospital, visiting patients and delivering flowers, sharing smiles and spreading joy.

Emily’s passions were vast and varied, and she loved all dogs, but none more than her beloved Sarah, a stray that adopted Emily shortly after she moved to Locust. Sarah accompanied Emily everywhere, whether it was a trip to the grocery store or a ride to the Windmill for a hotdog. Sarah was always at her side.

Emily was very proud of her beautiful flower garden. Always a fancier of ladybugs, which symbolize good luck, positive change and renewal, we will forever be reminded of her at the sight of a ladybug.

An avid reader, she especially enjoyed biographies of historical figures and old time Hollywood celebrities. In later years, she enjoyed watching endless episodes of Judge Judy. When asked what her secret to longevity was, she didn’t hesitate to share that secret by saying it was a night nip of Bailey’s Irish Cream.

But Emily’s true passion was her deep and abiding love for her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and that love was reciprocated.

She will be dearly missed by her devoted daughter Elsie and son-in-law Ray Catena; her granddaughters Doreen and husband Mark Woldseth, and Sandra and husband James Buchanan; and three great-grandchildren Raymond, Sydney and Cash, who lit up her world every time she saw them.

We are comforted to know Emily is happily and peacefully reunited with her loving husband Joe; her grandson Raymond Jr.; sisters Carol Maleski and Mary Frank, brothers Robert, Adam and Lindberg and her many friends who passed before her.

With our gratitude and love, a private Memorial Service celebrating our Beloved Billie took place at All Saints Church, Navesink.

Memorial donations may be made to Hackensack Meridian Hospice, 343 Thornall St., Edison, N.J. 08837 or Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall St., Eatontown, N.J. 07724.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

