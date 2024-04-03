Obituaries for April 4, 2024

Emil J. Nigro Jr.

Emil J. Nigro Jr., 89, of Toms River, formerly of Kearny, died at home on March 30, 2024.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation for Emil at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, on Friday, April 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be celebrated in the funeral home on Saturday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Born in Kearny, Emil was a longtime resident until moving to Toms River in 1994. He proudly served in the Army during the Korean War, and later worked for Monsanto until becoming a Kearny firefighter for many years until his retirement 30 years ago. An avid fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants, Emil especially enjoyed following boxing.

Emil was the beloved husband to Lorraine (nee Robinson) Nigro; loving father of Michelle Flood and her husband Frederick and Steven Nigro (Nancy Montero); grandfather of Steven Nigro Jr., Isabella Nigro, Andrew Flood (Elena) and Rebecca Pinghera (Anthony); and great-grandfather of four. He was predeceased by his siblings Anne, Carmen, William and Albert and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Flowers are appreciated, or if preferred, donations in his memory may be made to the MS Society, or to Autism Speaks.

Judy A. Hyde

Judy Hyde (nee Landi) died March 30, 2024.

She was 80.

Born in Newark, she lived most of her life in Kearny.

Visiting will be Thursday, April 4, 2024 from 3 until 7 p.m. at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home in Kearny. Mass will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church and burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Judy was a very civic minded woman. She was active with UNICO and the Kearny P.T.A. She was Local and N.J. State P.T.A. President. She was an elected official on the Kearny Board of Education. Judy was also a founding member of Kearny High School Project Graduation.

Wife of the late James L. Hyde, she was also the loving mother to Jim Hyde (his wife Susan), Mike Hyde (his wife Sandy) and Dennis Hyde (his wife Jarlynn). Sister of the late Tom Landi, she was the grandmother of Robert, Kayla, Kevin, Michael, Danielle and the late Kyleen and Krysten. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren Hudson, Briggs, Alfredo and Nico.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to The Kyleen and Krysten Hyde Scholarship Fund, c/o the funeral home.

John P. Kearney

John P. Kearney, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather.

John was born Nov. 22, 1958, and died March 26, 2024, at the age of 65.

John leaves behind his “Beautiful Bride” Elaine Faulk; his cherished children Toni Hamilton, John P. Kearney Jr., Erin Lee Kearney, Shane Kearney, Travis John Kearney, Brian Joseph Kearney, Heather Nicole Faulk and Dawn Gills. He is lovingly remembered by his brother Barry Hodgdon Jr., his wife Laura and their son, Sawyer. John also leaves behind his four-legged best friend Java, and a host of many more extended family and friends.

John was characterized by his kindheartedness and handy nature. He was a jack of all trades, our Renaissance man. He took immense fulfillment in all his hard work. His humorous ways and storytelling will live on through his children.

John enjoyed helping others without question or hesitation. He received many pleasures from life, whether it was nature while hiking on trails or driving on country roads. John loved the simple things, such as sunrises, sunsets, or picking up fresh fruits and vegetables from the local farms (sometimes not so local). He loved to get lost driving. He always looked forward to attending the annual Bloomsburg Fair in Pennsylvania.

John was a city boy but a country man at heart.

Those who have been able to encounter John know he was a gentle guy with a heart of gold. His memory will forever be a treasure held in the hearts of all fortunate to cross his path. There are not enough words to express the love that we have for John and how deeply he will be missed.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend John’s memorial Mass which will be offered at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 115 S. Third St., Harrison, at a future date and time to be announced.

For updated service times or to share a fond memory or expression of sympathy, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.

John F. King

John F. King died March 22, 2024.

He was 68.

Born in Newark, he lived many years in Kearny.

Visiting was at Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, April 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church in Kearny. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

John was a mechanical engineer for Roche Molecular Systems in Branchburg. He was a member of the North Arlington Knights of Columbus.

Husband of the late Nancy A. King (nee Miles), he was the father of Jennifer King-Carbone (her husband Rich) and brother of the late Peggy King (her late husband Ed). Also surviving are his grandchildren Rickey and Johnny.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the American Front Line Doctors.

Raymond J. Sawicki

Raymond J. Sawicki died peacefully on March 20, 2024, at his home in Kearny, at the ripe age of 93.

Ray was born in Jersey City in 1930 and stayed in the state his entire life, except for his time in the military. He served three years in the Army from 1951 until 1954 as a chauffeur and received a Good Conduct Medal and a Nat Def Svs Medal for his service overseas during the Korean War.

Upon his return, he attended Cooper Union where he met many of his lifelong friends including Mikio and Setsu Kawakami, Ted Hurwitz as well as Alex Karpilov.

Mr. Sawicki was a graphic artist for Ecofa, Inc., in Long Island City, New York, for 30 years before retiring in 1994.

He was always up for an adventure, or a spirited discussion: he had a curious mind and loved to learn. He was a very accomplished painter and dabbled in photography, mosaic work and a variety of other mediums. Perhaps most importantly, he had a twinkle in his eye and a razor-sharp sense of humor: he will be sorely missed by friends and neighbors. Rest in peace “Pan” Sawicki!

Funeral services were private.

Raymond J. Sawicki

Raymond J. Sawicki died peacefully on March 20, 2024, at his home in Kearny, at the ripe age of 93.

Ray was born in Jersey City in 1930 and stayed in the state his entire life, except for his time in the military. He served three years in the Army from 1951 until 1954 as a chauffeur and received a Good Conduct Medal and a Nat Def Svs Medal for his service overseas during the Korean War.

Upon his return, he attended Cooper Union where he met many of his lifelong friends including Mikio and Setsu Kawakami, Ted Hurwitz as well as Alex Karpilov.

Mr. Sawicki was a graphic artist for Ecofa, Inc., in Long Island City, New York, for 30 years before retiring in 1994.

He was always up for an adventure, or a spirited discussion: he had a curious mind and loved to learn. He was a very accomplished painter and dabbled in photography, mosaic work and a variety of other mediums. Perhaps most importantly, he had a twinkle in his eye and a razor-sharp sense of humor: he will be sorely missed by friends and neighbors. Rest in peace “Pan” Sawicki!

Funeral services were private.

John Martin Prebula

John Martin Prebula, 78, died peacefully in Edison on March 24, 2024, with his nieces Carol and Holly holding his hands.

John was born May 26, 1945, to John and Mary (Yesalavich) Prebula in Newark. He attended Kearny High School and was inducted into the United States Army in 1965. He served one tour of duty in Vietnam and was a proud United States veteran.

John was employed by the United States Postal Service for 25 years prior to his retirement. He was also a Scoutmaster at St. Cecilia Parish in Kearny for over 20 years.

John was a man who enjoyed the simple in life. He loved fishing in the Thousand Islands and at the Jersey Shore with his friends. He loved relaxing on his sister’s porch in Maine and he loved to garden and loved to share the fruits of his labors with his family and neighbors.

John was never one to turn down a meal.

John was also, from a very young age, a very kind and gentle person, devoted to his family. He is remembered as a loving caregiver for his mother and his aunt and uncle during the later stages of their lives. John spent countless hours selflessly tending to the needs of anyone who needed help and he never asked for anything in return.

John is survived by his sister Joan; his brother-in-law, Alex; and his nieces Carol Ann and Holly. He was deeply beloved and there will forever be a hole in our hearts. Services will be private and a memorial Mass will be scheduled at a future date. The family thanks the Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home in Edison for their care during the later stages of John’s life.

To honor John’s life, memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Boy Scout Troop 305, 141 Washington Ave., Kearny, N.J. 07032, or to the Traveling Vietnam Wall, in care of and payable to VFW Post 133, 485 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, N.J. 08816.

Share this story using: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Email

