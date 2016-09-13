Obituaries for Sept. 14, 2016

Patti Johnston

Patti Johnston died suddenly on Sept. 5.

She was 47.

Born in Belleville, she lived in Kearny before moving to Beachwood in 1996.

Visiting will be on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., at the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, 596 Belgrove Drive, Kearny. Mass will be Friday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m., at St. Cecilia’s Church, Kearny, and burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington.

Patti was a gentle soul who loved children and animals. She embraced the tenets of Buddhism. She believed that you should never look down on anyone unless you are helping them up.

Wife of the late Henry Edwards, she was the beloved daughter of Margaret Radford Wiggins Johnston and the late Frank Johnston. Loving mother of Rory Johnston and Seth Edwards, she was also the sister of Claire Korzon (Bob), John Wiggins (Caryn), Mark Wiggins (Noreen) and the late Maggie Weber (Greg Henry) and Charlie Wiggins (Denise). Also surviving are her Johnston, Spanton, Helmlinger and Haberthur families, along with many loving nieces, nephews, Krisha Ashton (Rob), Patrick and Philip Edwards, Lou and Samantha Valentin and her best friend Lori Smith Russell.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Make a Wish Foundation.

George E. La Brode

George E. La Brode, 75, of Kearny, died on Sept. 6.

Mr. La Brode was a tollman (?) with Verizon in Newark for many years before retiring. He also was a teacher’s aide with the Kearny Board of Education for 10 years. He served in the United States Army and was a medic with the 101st Airborne Division from 1962 to 1964.

He was the beloved husband of Earlene “Holly” Hopton La Brode. The father of Lisa (Rodel) Torres and Tara (Damian) Santiago, he is also survived by his cherished grandson, Joshua.

Arrangements were handled privately by the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George’s memory to the American Cancer Society.

Frances ‘Dolly’ Moskus

Frances “Dolly” Moskus (nee DeVivo), 88, of Kearny, died Sept. 4.

Born in Harrison, Mrs. Moskus lived in Kearny for 62 years. She was a key punch supervisor at RCA in Harrison for 20 years, also working at Engelhard in Newark for 20 years. A generous, kind hearted woman, she was loved by all. A member of St. Cecilia’s Senior Citizens, Kearny, Frances was an avid bowler and exceptional artist who also enjoyed trips to Atlantic City. A great mother and aunt, she was a friend to many; people were always drawn by her vibrant personality.

Frances was the wife of the late Joseph Moskus Sr. and the loving mother of Joseph Moskus Jr. and his wife Gina and Gary Moskus. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Armitage & Wiggins Funeral Home, Kearny. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bayada Hospice, 299 Grand St., Units 116 and 118, Jersey City, N.J. 07302.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

